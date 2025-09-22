LIVE TV
Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft and 4 naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft and 4 naval vessels near its territory

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 07:06:07 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], September 22 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Monday said that fresh Chinese military activity was detected around the island, saying three sorties of PLA aircraft and four People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were spotted until 6 am (local time).

“3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” the MND said in a post on X.

On Sunday, MND detected two sorties of PLA aircraft and six People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

“2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 am today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly,” the MND said in a post on X.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the “One China” principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute’s roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

Tags: chinamilitary-activitymilitary-incursionspla-aircrafttaiwantaiwan-national-defence

