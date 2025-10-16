LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings donald trump Gulshan Devaiah indian railways Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings
LIVE TV
Home > World > Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind

Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind

Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 11:18:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind

Oct 16 (Reuters) – World number one Carlos Alcaraz has defended his decision to play in the lucrative Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia after previously saying he would consider skipping ATP Tour events to prioritise his health due to a crowded schedule. The men's and women's circuits, which run across 11 months with extended formats at several tournaments, have come under fresh scrutiny during the "Asian swing", where extreme heat and humidity contributed to a spate of injuries and withdrawals. The Professional Tennis Players' Association filed a lawsuit against the sport's governing bodies in March, calling the scheduling situation "unsustainable". After winning the Tokyo title last month despite playing with an ankle injury, Alcaraz withdrew from the next event in Shanghai, saying he needed time to recover. His decision to play in the Six Kings Slam, which offers a reported $1.5 million in appearance money with a winner's cheque of $6 million, stoked plenty of criticism from fans. "It's a different format, different situation playing exhibitions than official tournaments, 15-16 days in row, having such a high focus and demanding physically," six-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz said. "We're just having fun for one or two days and playing some tennis, and that's great, and why we choose the exhibitions." Last year's champion Jannik Sinner is also playing in the Riyadh exhibition event following the world number two's early exit in Shanghai due to cramp. "I understand (the criticism), but sometimes people don't understand us, our opinions," Alcaraz added. "It's not really demanding mentally (compared to) when we're having such long events like two weeks or two and a half weeks." Alcaraz, who received a bye to the semi-finals and takes on Taylor Fritz later on Thursday, said his ankle had still not fully recovered. "I don't feel 100% and the doubts are there when I'm moving on court, but it has improved a lot and I'm going to compete and perform well in the Six Kings Slam," he said. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 11:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Chemicals maker Croda warns of tough trading as US tariffs pressure customers

Shocking Incident: Brain Surgeon Arrested After Allegedly Letting 12-Year-Old Daughter Drill Hole In Patient’s Skull

BRIEF-Equinor Starts Production From Bacalhau

Melania Trump’s Underwear Drawer Was Once Raided By FBI, Donald Trump Now Reveals Her Shocked Reaction

Watch Video: Trump Sparks Another Controversy, Responds To Woman Reporter With Awkward Comment, Says ‘I Just Like To Watch Her…’

LATEST NEWS

Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri Drops A Bombshell: ‘Family Is Getting Me Married’, Wedding Buzz Begins!

TSMC Q3 profit blows past market forecast to a record on AI spending boom

Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage

Turakapalem 45 Mysterious Deaths: YSRCP Slams Government, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation Per Family

TSMC Q3 profit jumps 39.1% to record, beats expectations

Virat Kohli Breaks The Internet With X Post: “You Only Fail When You Give Up” – Drops A Bomb Ahead Of Australia Tour

Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind

Watch Video: Trump Sparks Another Controversy, Responds To Woman Reporter With Awkward Comment, Says ‘I Just Like To Watch Her…’

Who Is Gulshan Devaiah? The Unexpected Star Who Ended Up Creating Buzz In Kantara 1 With A Twist

BRIEF-Salalah Mills 9-Month Group Profit 1.8 Mln Rials

Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind
Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind
Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind
Tennis-Alcaraz defends exhibition events as a relief from the tour grind
QUICK LINKS