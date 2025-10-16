LIVE TV
Home > India > Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Change Your Train Date Without Paying Any Penalty, Here's How

IRCTC is introducing no-cancellation fee tickets. Train passengers can now change their travel date without paying any penalty. Here’s how the new rule works.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 16, 2025 10:29:03 IST

The Indian Railways is planning a major passenger-friendly reform that could change how people travel across the country. Soon, passengers will be able to reschedule their confirmed train tickets without paying any cancellation charges.

How to change travel dates?

According to a report by Times Now, the new feature will be available through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) portal. Travellers will be able to change their travel date and pay only the difference in fare, if applicable. This move aims to make train journeys more flexible, convenient, and affordable, especially for passengers whose travel plans often change at the last minute.

Currently, passengers lose their money if they miss a train. Even in cases of genuine delays due to bad weather, flight issues, or emergencies, the fare is forfeited. When cancelling a confirmed ticket, a portion of the fare, between 25% and 50%, depending on the class and timing, is deducted as a cancellation fee. If the ticket is canceled just a few hours before departure, passengers may not get any refund at all.

The upcoming system promises to change this. Instead of canceling the ticket and losing money, passengers will be able to log in to the IRCTC website or app, open their booked ticket, and choose a new travel date or train, as long as seats are available. They will only need to pay the fare difference.

Countries like Japan and the UK already offer flexible ticketing systems. For instance, Japan’s Rail Pass allows travellers to take most trains anytime, and the UK’s “Anytime” ticket lets passengers board any train on their chosen route.

When will it be introduced?

The Indian Railways initiative is part of its larger modernisation and passenger experience improvement drive. Though an official launch date has not yet been confirmed, reports suggest the no-cancellation fee feature could be introduced early next year.

Once implemented, the system will make train travel more flexible and stress-free.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 10:29 AM IST
Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Change Your Train Date Without Paying Any Penalty, Here’s How

QUICK LINKS