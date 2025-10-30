LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup business news shreyas iyer cosmic phenomenon China nuclear power
LIVE TV
Home > World > Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

Thailand’s finance ministry has revised its 2025 foreign tourist forecast down to 33.5 million visitors, compared to an earlier estimate of 34.5 million. The adjustment reflects a slower-than-expected travel recovery, even as the country continues to attract strong regional tourism. The ministry expects tourist numbers to rebound further in 2026, reaching 35.5 million. Before the pandemic in 2019, Thailand recorded a peak of nearly 40 million visitors, highlighting the gradual path back to pre-pandemic levels.

Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 30, 2025 12:55:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

Thailand trimmed its forecast for visitors in 2025 to 33.5 million due to a slower rebound in travel and continued challenges for the tourism industry. This revised forecast was a reduction from the previous forecast, and down -7% from 2024 and a reduction of -17% from the pre-COVID level in 2019.

The Diminishing Trend in Tourist Arrivals

In the January to October 2025 timeframe, Thailand received an estimated 26.25 million foreign tourists, a decline of approximately -7.25% from the prior year. The primary sources are Malaysia and China, however, the numbers from China have severely declined overall. The decrease in visitors is partly attributed to safety concerns, political instability and tourists shifting to areas like Vietnam and Japan, which have a safer reputation, even form better value.

Revenue Impact and Spending Trends

The Tourism Council of Thailand expects tourism revenue to be down over 20% in 2025 compared to 2019, from 1.91 trillion baht to approximately 1.52 trillion. The revenue decline is greater than the decrease in visitors due to falling tourist spend. This shift is due at least in part to changing demographics and that many visitors remain budget-sensitive instead of spending as freely as visitors did in the past. 

Economic Challenges and Recovery Efforts

Thailand’s economic growth is in decline with forecasts of 2.2% in 2025 and dropping to 1.6% in 2026. A key ongoing issue is household debt is amongst the highest in the Asia region adding economic pressures.The government is exploring debt relief and supports local tourism to assist the tourism sector. It will be very difficult for Thailand to rebuild to pre-pandemic levels due to increasing competition from sources of tourism, behavioral change among travelers, and economic pressures. 

In summary, Thailand’s tourism sector in 2025 is now at its slowdown with less travelers and less spending which is causing lower forecasts and renewed requests for strong policy support for recovery.

This article is based on official data and statements from Thailand’s finance ministry. Tourist projections may change depending on global travel trends and economic conditions.

Inputs from reuters.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 12:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2025 travel recoveryBangkok travelforeign visitorspost-pandemic recoverySoutheast Asia tourismThai economyThailand finance ministryThailand tourism forecasttourism outlooktravel industry

RELATED News

Cyclone Montha: Nepal on Alert as Heavy Rain Batters the Himalayan Nation

“Hey, What Are You Doing”: Canadian Man Kills Indian-Origin Businessman After Being Caught By Him Urinating On His Car

Tariffs Down, Hopes Up, Rare Earths Flow: Trump And Xi’s “Amazing” Trade Deal Sparks Global Optimism

US Ends Automatic Renewal Of Work Permits For Migrant Workers: Here’s How This Would Affect Thousands Of Indians

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Meet In South Korea After Six Years Amid Trade Tensions: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Diana Pundole? 32-Year-Old From Pune Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race In Global Ferrari Series

Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

Two IEDs Recovered in Arunachal’s Namsai District; Owner of Hut Absconding

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 30: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Groww IPO Price Band Revealed: Subscription Opens Nov 4- All You Need to Know

Viral Video: Fan Throws Phone At Enrique Iglesias During Mumbai Concert, Watch What Happened Next

Bengaluru Murder: Meet Manoj Kumar & Aarati Sharma Who Chased Down and Brutally Killed the Gig Worker

What Will Happen If Rain Stops The Match Between IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal? Will India Women Be Out Of The Tournament?

Will Gold Prices Keep Falling, Or Is This Your Golden Chance To Buy More? Gold Price Falls On MCX Today

IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Australia ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online DY Patil Sports Stadium

Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery
Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery
Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery
Thailand Lowers 2025 Tourist Forecast to 33.5 Million Amid Slower Travel Recovery

QUICK LINKS