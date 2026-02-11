Thailand School Shooting Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire As People Run For Safety

Thailand School Shooting: Several Feared Dead as Ex-Cop Takes Teachers and Students Hostage. It is being described as the country’s deadliest attack.
BREAKING: A gunman opened fire at a school in Hat Yai, southern Thailand, this afternoon, injuring several teachers and students.
The attacker is holding an unknown number of people hostage inside as police surround the building and negotiate.pic.twitter.com/9nI39Naz3E
— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 11, 2026
🚨🇹🇭 A gunman opened fire at a school in Hat Yai, Thailand. Kids hurt. Hostages taken.
Parents are getting the worst call of their lives right now.
Another school where children aren’t safe.pic.twitter.com/p5C1CoXs7X
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 11, 2026
(This is breaking news story..)
