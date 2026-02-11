LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > World > Thailand School Shooting Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire As People Run For Safety

Thailand School Shooting Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire As People Run For Safety

Ex-cop storms Thailand day care, takes teachers and students hostage; several feared dead in what may be the country’s deadliest attack.

Thailand school shooting. (Photo: X)
Thailand school shooting. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: February 11, 2026 18:34:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Thailand School Shooting Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire As People Run For Safety

Thailand School Shooting: Several Feared Dead as Ex-Cop Takes Teachers and Students Hostage. It is being described as the country’s deadliest attack.

(This is breaking news story..)

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 5:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-9thailandThailand day care attackThailand school shootingThailand school shooting news

RELATED News

Who Is London School Knife Attack Suspect? 13-Year-Old Student Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ While Stabbing Classmates, Arrested

Who Is Leslie Wexner? $9 Billion Victoria’s Secret Tycoon Named As Epstein ‘Co-Conspirator’ In Redacted DOJ Files

Nancy Guthrie Missing: Who Is Tommaso Cioni, News Anchor Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-In-Law? Is He A Suspect As FBI Releases Chilling Video?

Canada Mass Shooting: 10 Dead Inside High School As British Columbia Town Witnesses Bloodbath – Who Is The Suspected Woman Shooter?

Who Is Jacques Laveugle? 89 Minors, 8 Countries, 2 Murders, 55 Years – Massive Pedophilia Case Shocks France

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

IIM Lucknow, TimesPro invite applications for the 10th intake of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

Water Cut Alert in Mumbai: BMC Announces Supply to Be Suspended For 30 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Horoscope Tomorrow, February 12, 2026: Love, Family Matters & Financial Gains For Each Zodiac Sign Explained

DJ Ukiyo Marks One Year in Techno with a Grand, Star-Studded Night of Music, Energy, and Celebration

Thailand School Shooting Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire As People Run For Safety

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Thailand School Shooting Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire As People Run For Safety

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Thailand School Shooting Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire As People Run For Safety
Thailand School Shooting Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire As People Run For Safety
Thailand School Shooting Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire As People Run For Safety
Thailand School Shooting Caught On Camera: Viral Video Shows Gunman Opening Fire As People Run For Safety

QUICK LINKS