This Country Has No Hospitals, No Births For Nearly A Century, Name Will Shock You

There is one place on Earth where no child has been born in nearly a century. Surprisingly, it is not an isolated island or a desert but Vatican City. It is also the place without a single hospital.

Vatican City was officially established on February 11, 1929. Since then, it has never recorded the birth of a child. The reason is the unique nature of this small nation.

As the headquarters of the Catholic Church, almost all of its 800–900 residents are priests, nuns, or religious officials. Families do not live here, and therefore the chances of childbirth are already very low. But the absence of a hospital or even a maternity ward makes it impossible for babies to be born here.

Although there have been calls for medical facilities, Vatican authorities have never built a hospital. Instead, anyone who falls sick or requires treatment is taken to Rome.

Vatican City is smaller than many neighbourhoods in major cities. Its population is less than 1,000, and most residents are temporary workers or clergy.

Interestingly, the country also has the world’s smallest railway station, constructed during the reign of Pope Pius XI. The two short tracks, each about 300 metres long, are used only for transporting goods, not passengers.

Vatican City is not the only place with no childbirths. The Pitcairn Islands, a remote British overseas territory with fewer than 50 residents, has also not seen a baby born in years.

While nations around the globe continue to grow in population, this tiny place stands apart.

