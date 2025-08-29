This Country Is Building World’s Tallest Tower, Will Surpass Burj Khalifa, Know All About It

Construction of the world’s next tallest skyscraper in Saudi Arabia has restarted with new momentum after years of delays, reported Newsweek. The Jeddah Tower is designed to break the record held by Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. Saudi Arabia in recent times has been pushing toward mega-projects.

The tower, located in Jeddah on the Red Sea, is being designed by Chicago-based architects Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill. Smith also designed the Burj Khalifa, but the new Jeddah Tower is planned to surpass it.

While the final numbers will be confirmed at completion, developers have said the skyscraper will rise beyond 3,281 feet. Meanwhile, Burj Khalifa is at 2,722 feet. It will also have more than 130 floors.

According to the report, it includes a luxury hotel, offices, residences, and a sky terrace on the 157th floor. It will also have 59 elevators, including five double-deck lifts, and 12 escalators.

Construction first began in 2013 but stalled in 2018 after the main contractor, the Binladin Group, was removed during Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption drive led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The project later faced more setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Work has now picked up speed, with a target completion date set for August 2028.

The tower is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader vision to transform its economy beyond oil. Alongside the Jeddah Tower, the kingdom is investing heavily in futuristic projects such as Neom, a $500 billion mega-city, and other luxury developments.

Experts note that while countries like China have imposed height restrictions and cut back on super-tall skyscrapers, West Asia remains open to record-breaking designs. With fewer regulations and strong financial backing, the region has become the new frontier for ambitious projects.

