‘This Is a Call to Conscience’: UK Hindu Diaspora Protests in London Against Minority Persecution in Bangladesh

Despite chilly weather, a large crowd assembled at London’s Parliament Square on Wednesday to protest the continued torture, persecution and killing of minorities in Bangladesh, according to a statement by the Bangladesh Hindu Association and the Bengali Hindu Adarsh Sangha.

Organised by the Bangladesh Hindu Association (BHA) with support from INSIGHT UK and the Bengali Hindu Adarsh Sangha (BHAS), the British Hindu diaspora demonstration drew more than 500 participants, including students, working professionals, families with children, senior activists and interfaith representatives.

UK Leaders Back Protest, Flag Ethnic Cleansing Claims

Attendees included Baroness Sandeep Verma, Lord Dolar Popat, former MP Virendra Sharma, MP Navendu Mishra, MP Luke Murphy, MP Jim Dickson, Birmingham Cllr Andrew Hardie, and MP Andrew Mitchell.

All dignitaries accepted the fact that this is no less than an ethnic cleansing happening in Bangladesh and assured their full support to the diaspora in bringing the matter to the UK government.

As per the statement, a spokesperson of the event highlighted quite a few issues that the minority communities of Bangladesh are suffering. These include long-standing patterns of discrimination, targeted violence, killings and demographic decline suffered by the minority communities in Bangladesh and first-hand testimonies from families of victims, underscoring the human cost.

Protesters Flag Arrests, Lynching and Killings

Grave concerns over the arrest of interfaith religious voice Chinmaya Prabhu and the public lynching of Dipu Das, followed by 15 Hindus killed in a planned genocide.

Viral Protest Seeks UK Action With 4-Point Demand

Social media platforms buzzed with photos and livestreams from the demonstration, amplifying reach beyond London and garnering support from global audiences, the statement said.

It further noted that the organisers had the following 4-point demands, and regarding this, a memorandum was also submitted to PM Keir Starmer.

These included immediate suspension of UK aid and trade with Bangladesh till it takes necessary action against the perpetrators; formal Parliamentary Action by issuing an urgent Ministerial Statement and enabling full parliamentary debate and scrutiny; targeted international accountability by pursuing international scrutiny and applying targeted sanctions against perpetrators and monitoring and engagement of the situation by appointing a designated UK ministerial lead or special envoy.

The Bangladesh Hindu Association stated, “This protest is not against any nation or faith, but against injustice. Standing at Parliament Square is a call to conscience, urging the international community to recognise that Hindu lives matter and that silence is not an option.”

Also Read: India-EU Free Trade Deal Near Finish Line: What Is In The FTA, Who Gains More, And What Are The Big Red Flags?