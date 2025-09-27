Three Subs Three Mates Three Days: Indian Navy achieves historic milestone in submarine rescue op

Singapore City [Singapore], September 27 (ANI): The Indian Navy has successfully demonstrated its growing capabilities in submarine rescue operations, marking a significant milestone in its history.

During Exercise Prasthan-25 (XPR-25) in the South China Sea, the Indian Navy’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) successfully mated with foreign submarines, showcasing its expertise in intervention and rescue operations.

Three Subs Three Mates Three Days ….#IndianNavy successfully achieved maiden mating of the #DSRV with foreign submarines in South China Sea during #XPR25 conducting full spectrum of Intervention & Rescue Operations. This included ROV ops over three days, showcasing our… pic.twitter.com/RdkuLS13Dk — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 27, 2025

The DSRV successfully mated with three foreign submarines in the South China Sea, demonstrating India’s advanced submarine rescue capabilities.

“This milestone underscores our readiness, interoperability and commitment to global submarine rescue, proving India as a dependable maritime partner and a proactive contributor to regional safety and humanitarian response at sea,” the Navy said.

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) were deployed over three days, highlighting the Indian Navy’s ability to conduct complex underwater operations.

This exercise showcased India’s growing global rescue capabilities, emphasising its commitment to regional safety and humanitarian response at sea.

The successful exercise demonstrated the Indian Navy’s interoperability with foreign naval forces, solidifying its position as a dependable maritime partner.

Exercise Prasthan-25 (XPR-25) was designed to test the Indian Navy’s capabilities in submarine rescue operations, including intervention and rescue operations. The successful completion of the exercise demonstrates the Indian Navy’s ability to work with foreign naval forces and respond to emergencies in the region.

Earlier, the Indian Navy also collaborated with 17 partner nations to refine standard operating procedures ahead of the upcoming sea phase of the ongoing multinational submarine rescue drill.

Speaking with ANI, Commanding Officer Amitsubhro Banerji highlighted INS Nistar’s dual roles — conducting deep-sea diving operations and serving as a mothership for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) during submarine rescue missions.

“INS Nistar is a diving support vessel with two main roles. The first one is to carry out diving operations in deep seas, to the clear depths… The second one is to carry out duties of mothership for the DSRV and rescues of submarine operations…,” said Banerji.

Earlier this month, on September 14, INS Nistar and the Submarine Rescue Unit (East) made their maiden port call at Singapore’s Changi Naval Base to join Exercise Pacific Reach. The biennial exercise involves multinational submarine rescue drills and subject-matter expert exchanges.

Personnel from the Republic of Singapore Navy and officials from the Indian High Commission in Singapore had welcomed the Indian Navy contingent on arrival. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.