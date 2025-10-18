Tour of Guangxi Summaries – Stage 5

Oct 18 (Gracenote) – Results from Stage 5, Tour of Guangxi on Saturday. Stage 5 Yizhou to Mashan Nongla Scenic Spot, 165.8 km. Men's elite road race. Stage winners 1. Paul Double (GBR) Team Jayco AlUla 3:41:38 2. Victor Lafay (FRA) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale +9 Team 3. Mikkel Honoré (DEN) EF Education – EasyPost +11 4. Jørgen Nordhagen (NOR) Team Visma – Lease a Bike " 5. Cian Uijtdebroeks (BEL) Team Visma – Lease a Bike " 6. Jhonatan Narváez (ECU) UAE Team Emirates – XRG " 7. Kamiel Bonneu (BEL) Intermarché – Wanty +18 8. Ben Zwiehoff (GER) Red Bull – BORA – +19 hansgrohe 9. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) Lidl – Trek " 10. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain Victorious "

