Home > World > Trade War Brews: US President Donald Trump Warns India Over Making ‘Big Profit’ From Russia-Ukraine War

Trade War Brews: US President Donald Trump Warns India Over Making ‘Big Profit’ From Russia-Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump threatened higher tariffs on India, accusing it of profiting from Russian oil despite the Ukraine war. He criticized India’s trade policies and ties with Moscow. India responded firmly, saying the tariff hike won't affect its strategic partnership with the US

Donald Trump had earlier said India's economy is 'dead'
Donald Trump had earlier said India's economy is 'dead'

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 4, 2025 21:04:00 IST

US President Donald Trump has threatened India with additional tariffs just a week after imposing a 25 percent tariff on Indian exports to the US. He claimed that India has refused to restrict its relationship with Russia, which prompted him to take the decision. 

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!” Trump was quoted as saying on Truth Social.

Donald Trump Said Last Week That Economies of Russia and India Are Dead

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a fresh verbal assault on India via Truth Social, accusing both New Delhi and Moscow of having “dead economies” and suggesting they could “go down together.”

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump posted. He further criticized India’s trade practices, claiming, “We’ve done very little business with India, their tariffs are among the highest in the world.”

However, after receiving reports that India might stop importing Russian oil, Trump again said, “I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That’s what I heard, I don’t know if that’s right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens.”

India Refuses To React to Trump’s Increase in Tariffs

In response, India had stated that the increase in tariffs would have no impact on its relations with the United States.

“India and the US share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said.

Also Read: Donald Trump Announces Tariffs: Full List Including India – Is Your Country In The List?

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-2indiatariff

RELATED News

Delusion or Reality? Pakistan Seeks China’s Help to Reach Moon by 2035
EU Hits Pause on US Tariff Retaliation for 6 Months As Bloc Secures Deal With Trump
Peace or Provocation? Russia Remains Calm Amid US Nuclear Threat
Trump’s Deadline Nears as Russia‑Ukraine War Tensions Rise – Here’s What’s at Play | 5 Points
Afghanistan Chokes Under Crisis: Drought and Overcrowding Push Kabul to Breaking Point

LATEST NEWS

Aaradhya Disposal Industries IPO: Will Eco-Friendly Focus Drive Growth For SME Investors?
SummerSlam Afterparty: Monday Night Raw Hits Barclays Center Tonight!
SummerSlam Legends: Top 6 Superstars with the Most Appearances in WWE History
Did Tesla’s Brand Loyalty Collapse After Elon Musk Backed Donald Trump? What Data Shows
Parth Electricals & Engineering IPO: Can This ₹49.72 Crore Offering Be The Next Big SME Success?
SSC Chairman Acknowledges Mismanagement in Phase 13 Exam, Confirms Exam won’t be Cancelled
Trade War Brews: US President Donald Trump Warns India Over Making ‘Big Profit’ From Russia-Ukraine War
Kings Trade Talks Stall: Warriors Prioritize Protection in Potential Jonathan Kuminga Deal
PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 sets Guinness World Record with 3.53 Crore Registrations
Paydays and Power Plays: Cincinnati Open’s 2025 Makeover Pays Off Big
Trade War Brews: US President Donald Trump Warns India Over Making ‘Big Profit’ From Russia-Ukraine War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trade War Brews: US President Donald Trump Warns India Over Making ‘Big Profit’ From Russia-Ukraine War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trade War Brews: US President Donald Trump Warns India Over Making ‘Big Profit’ From Russia-Ukraine War
Trade War Brews: US President Donald Trump Warns India Over Making ‘Big Profit’ From Russia-Ukraine War
Trade War Brews: US President Donald Trump Warns India Over Making ‘Big Profit’ From Russia-Ukraine War
Trade War Brews: US President Donald Trump Warns India Over Making ‘Big Profit’ From Russia-Ukraine War

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?