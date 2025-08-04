Trade War Brews: US President Donald Trump Warns India Over Making ‘Big Profit’ From Russia-Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump has threatened India with additional tariffs just a week after imposing a 25 percent tariff on Indian exports to the US. He claimed that India has refused to restrict its relationship with Russia, which prompted him to take the decision.

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!” Trump was quoted as saying on Truth Social.

Donald Trump Said Last Week That Economies of Russia and India Are Dead

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a fresh verbal assault on India via Truth Social, accusing both New Delhi and Moscow of having “dead economies” and suggesting they could “go down together.”

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump posted. He further criticized India’s trade practices, claiming, “We’ve done very little business with India, their tariffs are among the highest in the world.”

However, after receiving reports that India might stop importing Russian oil, Trump again said, “I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That’s what I heard, I don’t know if that’s right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens.”

India Refuses To React to Trump’s Increase in Tariffs

In response, India had stated that the increase in tariffs would have no impact on its relations with the United States.

“India and the US share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said.

