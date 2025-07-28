Train Crash in Southwest Germany Leaves Several Dead, Dozens Injured

A passenger train derailed near the town of Riedlingen in southwestern Germany on Sunday, killing several people and injuring at least three, German media reported, citing security sources.

The Deutsche Bahn-operated train, which was said to be running a 90-kilometer journey between Sigmaringen and Ulm, derailed at about 6:10 pm local time, the BBC reported.

Around 100 passengers were thought to have been on board the train when it crashed.

Photos circulating online showed the train carriages derailed in a heavily forested area, with some tipped onto their sides and jackknifed into each other.

Cause of Accident Remains Unclear

Meanwhile, operator Deutsche Bahn said the derailment occurred “for unknown reasons”.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and everyone who now has to process this experience,” the operator said in a post on X while offering condolences to the kin of victims.

“The exact situation is still unclear at this time,” it added.

Leaders Condole the Tragedy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed remorse over the tragedy, writing in a post on X, “The train accident in the Biberach district shocks me. We mourn the victims.”

“I express my condolences to their relatives.”

He went on to state that he was in close communication with the Interior and Transport Ministers and had requested that they “support the rescue forces with all available means.”

The accident was reported about 158 km to the west of Munich, near the border with France, in a rural part of Baden-Württemberg.