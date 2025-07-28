Knife Attack at Michigan Walmart: Suspect Faces Terrorism & Murder Attempt Charges

A 42-year-old man, identified as Bradford James Gille, has been arrested and charged with terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder after allegedly stabbing multiple people in a Traverse City Walmart on Saturday afternoon, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Sunday.

Panic Inside the Store

Around 4:43 pm on Saturday, during an otherwise quiet shopping afternoon, Gille allegedly wielded a folding knife and began stabbing victims near the checkout area. “It appears that these were all random acts,” Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea had said, per ABC7 Chicago. By a deputy response within three minutes, the suspect was subsequently detained.

Munson Medical Center said all 11 victims, including six males and five females aged between 21 and 84, were being treated for severe injuries. At least four victims were in serious condition, AP reported.

Charges & Legal Action

Authorities say the case meets Michigan’s terrorism law, which can apply to mass violence intended to terrorise civilians. They are pursuing charges of terrorism and assault with intent to murder on each count, the report said. Grand Traverse County Sheriff praised citizens’ quick response, calling their help “remarkable” and essential in reducing the potential number of victims, according to The Sun.

Investigation Underway

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, “Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence,” while affirming that her office is in contact with law enforcement agencies. Walmart released a statement calling the violence “unacceptable” and lauded first responders, while FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed the bureau is on site to offer support, the AP report stated.

Authorities, meanwhile, are searching for a motive and reviewing surveillance footage.