Couple Killed on Family Hike in Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, Suspect at Large

A hike turned tragic after a married couple was found dead on a walking trail at Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, ABC News reported early Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41.

According to Arkansas State Police, the couple was hiking with their two young daughters, aged 7 and 9, when the incident took place.

Investigation Launched

The couple’s deaths are being treated as a potential double homicide. “We are using all available resources to apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice,” said Col. Mike Hagar of the Arkansas State Police, per ABC News.

Police reached the park at around 2:40 pm on Saturday. The victims’ bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies.

Suspect Description and Vehicle Information

Police issued a suspect description on Sunday afternoon, stating that the suspect is a white male of medium build, dressed in dark pants, a dark ball cap, sunglasses, and a long-sleeved shirt with rolled-up sleeves. He also supposedly had a black backpack and wore fingerless or weightlifting gloves.

The man was last observed driving a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda, with duct or electrical tape covering the license plates, the report stated. The vehicle, the report hints, could have been traveling on State Highway 170 or 220 in the vicinity of the park.

Public Asked to Help, Avoid Social Media Posts

Police urged park visitors to review any cellphone, GoPro, or security footage from Saturday and to contact department officials with information.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders expressed condolences, saying, “We are praying for the family and friends of the victims.”

“And know that law enforcement will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice.”

ALSO READ: Knife Attack at Michigan Walmart: Suspect Faces Terrorism & Murder Attempt Charges