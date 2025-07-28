Home > World > Couple Killed on Family Hike in Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, Suspect at Large

Couple Killed on Family Hike in Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, Suspect at Large

A married couple was killed while hiking with their daughters at Devil's Den State Park, Arkansas. Their children were unharmed. Police are treating the case as a double homicide and are searching for a suspect last seen driving a black sedan.

Arkansas police are searching for a suspect after a couple was found dead while hiking with their young daughters in Devil's Den State Park on Saturday. (Photo: Canva)
Arkansas police are searching for a suspect after a couple was found dead while hiking with their young daughters in Devil's Den State Park on Saturday. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 28, 2025 06:03:15 IST

A hike turned tragic after a married couple was found dead on a walking trail at Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, ABC News reported early Sunday. 

The victims have been identified as Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41.

According to Arkansas State Police, the couple was hiking with their two young daughters, aged 7 and 9, when the incident took place. 

Investigation Launched

The couple’s deaths are being treated as a potential double homicide. “We are using all available resources to apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice,” said Col. Mike Hagar of the Arkansas State Police, per ABC News.

Police reached the park at around 2:40 pm on Saturday. The victims’ bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies.

Suspect Description and Vehicle Information

Police issued a suspect description on Sunday afternoon, stating that the suspect is a white male of medium build, dressed in dark pants, a dark ball cap, sunglasses, and a long-sleeved shirt with rolled-up sleeves. He also supposedly had a black backpack and wore fingerless or weightlifting gloves.

The man was last observed driving a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda, with duct or electrical tape covering the license plates, the report stated. The vehicle, the report hints, could have been traveling on State Highway 170 or 220 in the vicinity of the park.

Public Asked to Help, Avoid Social Media Posts

Police urged park visitors to review any cellphone, GoPro, or security footage from Saturday and to contact department officials with information. 

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders expressed condolences, saying, “We are praying for the family and friends of the victims.” 

“And know that law enforcement will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice.”

ALSO READ: Knife Attack at Michigan Walmart: Suspect Faces Terrorism & Murder Attempt Charges

Tags: latest US news

RELATED News

Over 3,200 Boeing Workers in St. Louis Reject Contract, Strike Likely by 4 August
Syria to Hold First Parliamentary Elections Since Assad’s Fall – What We Know
Donald Trump Says Israel Must Decide on Gaza, Vows More US Aid As Peace Talks Collapse
Wildfires Threaten Turkey’s Fourth-Largest City Of Bursa as Europe Battles Heatwave
Qatar’s Boeing Jet to US Is ‘Unconditional’ Gift, May Become New Air Force One

LATEST NEWS

Speaking Hindi At Work? British Woman Targets M&S Staff At Heathrow, Threatens To Report—Internet Reacts Strongly
NASA Scientists Discover Hidden ‘Super-Earth’ Kepler-139f, 36 Times Heavier Than Earth
Jennifer Lopez Turns Wardrobe Malfunction Into a Moment of Charm and Wit
India Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain To Hit Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Assam And Across India Till August 2
ISRO-NASA’s NISAR Satellite To Launch On July 30: All You Need To Know
Second Marriage Without Divorce? Mathampatti Rangaraj’s Secret Wedding To Stylist Joy And Her 6-Month Pregnancy Spark Buzz
Bollywood’s Silent Shift: Where Women’s Stories Take the Lead
Haridwar Stampede: AAP Slams System Failure After Mansa Devi Tragedy Kills 6 Devotees
Hair Theory and the Hidden Messages of Love — A Nod to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of Fifth Test Against England Due To Toe Injury, This Player Named As Replacement
Couple Killed on Family Hike in Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, Suspect at Large

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Couple Killed on Family Hike in Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, Suspect at Large

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Couple Killed on Family Hike in Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, Suspect at Large
Couple Killed on Family Hike in Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, Suspect at Large
Couple Killed on Family Hike in Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, Suspect at Large
Couple Killed on Family Hike in Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, Suspect at Large

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?