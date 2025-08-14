LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Tropical Storm Podul Disrupts Southern China: Torrential Rains Force Closure of Schools, Flight Cancellations

Tropical Storm Podul Disrupts Southern China: Torrential Rains Force Closure of Schools, Flight Cancellations

Tropical Storm Podul pounded southern China, forcing big disruptions: from school and court closures to mass evacuations and flight cancellations. Hong Kong, Guangzhou and surrounding areas were hit hard after last week's historic floods. Recovery remains fragile as authorities brace for more.

Tropical Storm Podul hit southern China, halting flights and leading to closure of schools and courts. (Photo: X/@SABCNews)
Tropical Storm Podul hit southern China, halting flights and leading to closure of schools and courts. (Photo: X/@SABCNews)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 14, 2025 14:03:04 IST

Tropical Storm Podul hit southern China on Thursday, bringing torrential rains to regions still recovering from last week’s record downpours, news agency Reuters reported.

In Hong Kong, authorities issued the highest-level “black” rainstorm warning. The hearing for media tycoon Jimmy Lai was postponed, with outpatient clinics closed until 2 pm, and all schools shut for the day.

Across Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi regions, more than 70 mm of rain fell every hour on an average, forcing about 20% of morning flights to be cancelled, the report said. At Quanzhou, a key export hub, over a third of flights were reportedly halted.

Huge Impact on Infrastructure  

Podul’s impact extended across the region, with an estimated total of around 15,000 people evacuated from coastal areas as of Wednesday. In Meizhou, heavy rain led to closure of highways, while the high-speed railway linking Shenzhen and Hangzhou was also reportedly suspended.

The storm comes on the heels of devastating flooding — Guangzhou recorded a staggering 622.6 millimeters of rain between 2 and 6 August, nearly triple its average August rainfall, according to a report published by The Associated Press. At least seven people were reported dead. Additionally, Hong Kong experienced its heaviest August rainfall since 1884.

Rebounding from Devastation

Podul weakened from a typhoon to a tropical storm after battering Taiwan, where it left one person missing and nearly 100 injured.

Now heading northwest at a speed of 30–35 km/h, its lingering effects are threatening southern China’s recovery as residents and officials scramble to restock and rebuild.

“This is extreme weather hitting regions already strained,” Chim Lee, senior analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit, told Reuters, adding, “There is growing evidence of more intense and slower-moving tropical cyclones.”

The Cost of Climate Change

China’s economy, particularly its shipping, agriculture and supply chains is vulnerable to extreme weather, with climate change increasingly linked to these disruptions.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Wetland Park remained closed, leaving it empty except for ducks to find some respite.

ALSO READ: China Ups Military Incursions Around Taiwan: Here’s What We Know So Far

RELATED News

Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory

LATEST NEWS

60-Year Old Man’s AI Diet Backfires, Leads To Rare 19th-Century Diagnosis
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
Tropical Storm Podul Disrupts Southern China: Torrential Rains Force Closure of Schools, Flight Cancellations

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tropical Storm Podul Disrupts Southern China: Torrential Rains Force Closure of Schools, Flight Cancellations

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tropical Storm Podul Disrupts Southern China: Torrential Rains Force Closure of Schools, Flight Cancellations
Tropical Storm Podul Disrupts Southern China: Torrential Rains Force Closure of Schools, Flight Cancellations
Tropical Storm Podul Disrupts Southern China: Torrential Rains Force Closure of Schools, Flight Cancellations
Tropical Storm Podul Disrupts Southern China: Torrential Rains Force Closure of Schools, Flight Cancellations

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?