Tropical Storm Podul Disrupts Southern China: Torrential Rains Force Closure of Schools, Flight Cancellations

Tropical Storm Podul hit southern China on Thursday, bringing torrential rains to regions still recovering from last week’s record downpours, news agency Reuters reported.

In Hong Kong, authorities issued the highest-level “black” rainstorm warning. The hearing for media tycoon Jimmy Lai was postponed, with outpatient clinics closed until 2 pm, and all schools shut for the day.

Across Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi regions, more than 70 mm of rain fell every hour on an average, forcing about 20% of morning flights to be cancelled, the report said. At Quanzhou, a key export hub, over a third of flights were reportedly halted.

Huge Impact on Infrastructure

Podul’s impact extended across the region, with an estimated total of around 15,000 people evacuated from coastal areas as of Wednesday. In Meizhou, heavy rain led to closure of highways, while the high-speed railway linking Shenzhen and Hangzhou was also reportedly suspended.

The storm comes on the heels of devastating flooding — Guangzhou recorded a staggering 622.6 millimeters of rain between 2 and 6 August, nearly triple its average August rainfall, according to a report published by The Associated Press. At least seven people were reported dead. Additionally, Hong Kong experienced its heaviest August rainfall since 1884.

Rebounding from Devastation

Podul weakened from a typhoon to a tropical storm after battering Taiwan, where it left one person missing and nearly 100 injured.

Now heading northwest at a speed of 30–35 km/h, its lingering effects are threatening southern China’s recovery as residents and officials scramble to restock and rebuild.

“This is extreme weather hitting regions already strained,” Chim Lee, senior analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit, told Reuters, adding, “There is growing evidence of more intense and slower-moving tropical cyclones.”

The Cost of Climate Change

China’s economy, particularly its shipping, agriculture and supply chains is vulnerable to extreme weather, with climate change increasingly linked to these disruptions.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Wetland Park remained closed, leaving it empty except for ducks to find some respite.

