Home > World > Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know

Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know

The Trump administration has reversed a Biden-era rule protecting children of H-1B visa holders from losing legal status upon turning 21. The Department of Homeland Security now limits Child Status Protection Act benefits, affecting nearly 200,000 young adults. This policy change aligns with Trump’s broader immigration tightening efforts.

Trump admin rescinds Biden’s child visa protections, risking legal status loss for thousands of H-1B visa holder dependents. Photos/X.
Trump admin rescinds Biden’s child visa protections, risking legal status loss for thousands of H-1B visa holder dependents. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 11, 2025 10:50:31 IST

The Trump administration announced a significant policy change last week affecting children of H-1B visa holders, rescinding protections that allowed these young adults to retain legal status as their parents pursue green card applications.

Biden Era Child Status Protection Rules Modified By DHS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated it was reversing a Biden administration rule that had shielded children from losing their legal status when they turned 21 while their parents’ green card petitions were still pending.

This change coincides with adjustments at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) aimed at aligning regulations with President Donald Trump’s directives to tighten immigration controls.

This policy shift could affect approximately 200,000 children and young adults currently under the protection of the prior rule.

Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) Benefits 

Under the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA), certain children became eligible in February 2023, during the Biden administration, to maintain their legal status even if they “aged out” while waiting for their parents’ green cards to be processed. This meant that these young adults would not lose their protected status solely because they turned 21 during the wait.

However, the Trump administration has withdrawn these extensions as of Friday, declaring that CSPA protections will now only apply once a visa becomes available through the Department of State. USCIS officials explained that this would create a more consistent system for those applying for immigrant visas and adjustment of status.

“The Feb. 14, 2023, policy resulted in inconsistent treatment of aliens who applied for adjustment of status in the United States versus aliens outside the United States who applied for an immigrant visa with the Department of State,” USCIS said in a statement.

H-1B Dependents Facing Longer Wait Times

Due to prolonged processing times, particularly for individuals on H-1B and other temporary visas, the revised policy means dependent children may now lose their legal status upon turning 21.

Even those who have spent most of their lives in the U.S. could face the possibility of having to leave the country once they “age out,” as the protections previously extended by the Biden administration are no longer in effect.

