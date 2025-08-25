LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Escalates Clash With Democrats Over National Guard Deployments

Trump Escalates Clash With Democrats Over National Guard Deployments

Trump posted that Baltimore is “crime-ridden” and said he would dispatch troops “quickly” if Maryland Governor Wes Moore requested help. The threat comes weeks after Trump ordered Guard deployments to Washington and Los Angeles, moves that drew widespread condemnation from Democrats who accused the White House of federal overreach.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)
US President Donald Trump (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 25, 2025 09:16:51 IST

US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to send National Guard troops to Baltimore, intensifying his standoff with Democratic state leaders as he expands efforts to deploy federal forces to major US cities.

On his Truth Social, Trump posted that Baltimore is “crime-ridden” and said he would dispatch troops “quickly” if Maryland Governor Wes Moore requested help. The threat comes weeks after Trump ordered Guard deployments to Washington and Los Angeles, moves that drew widespread condemnation from Democrats who accused the White House of federal overreach.

Democrats blame Trump of political theatrics

Governor Moore hit back at Trump’s remarks, accusing him of using “1980s scare tactics” and distorting Baltimore’s crime record. Speaking on CNN, Moore invited Trump to walk the city’s streets with him, quipping that “we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier.”

Trump fired back online, calling Moore “nasty” and criticising his crime record, while also threatening to withhold federal funds meant to repair a collapsed bridge in the state.

The Baltimore threat follows Trump’s June decision to send nearly 5,000 Guard troops to Los Angeles during protests against immigration enforcement raids. This move spurred fierce resistance from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In August, Guard troops appeared on Washington’s streets, with US media reporting they would soon begin carrying firearms.

Reports also suggest the administration is preparing an unprecedented Guard deployment to Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, sparking pushback from local officials there.

Defending his record, Moore noted Maryland’s homicide rate has fallen more than 20 per cent since he took office, saying Baltimore’s rate is at its lowest point in decades. “The last time the homicide rate was this low in Baltimore City, I was not born yet,” he remarked. (Inputs from The Hindu)

Tags: National Guard DeploymentsTrump VS Democrats

