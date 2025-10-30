LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Stuns: US To Share Nuclear Submarine Tech With South Korea

In a landmark policy shift, Donald Trump announced the US will share nuclear submarine technology with South Korea. The move aims to strengthen Seoul’s naval capabilities amid rising regional threats and marks a major transformation in US defense strategy and economic cooperation.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 30, 2025 05:36:12 IST

In a highly controversial and profound alteration of US defense policy, President Donald Trump announced that, with the aid of technology from America, South Korea could build a nuclear-powered submarine. 

Having been announced after the Trump-Lee meeting, this represents a profound metamorphosis of the geopolitical equations of the US-South Korea alliance, especially in relation to military modernization and deterrence in the region. 

South Korea has for a long time wanted such capabilities, noting that its current diesel-electric fleet lacks the necessary underwater endurance to effectively surveil and interdict the rapidly maturing North Korean and Chinese submarine forces.

Sharing this very delicate US technology on nuclear propulsion an arrangement not frequently extended to any nations outside the UK and, more recently, Australia via the AUKUS framework reinforces the growing commitment of the US to support the Seoul defense posture in this volatile theater of East Asia.

Strategic Rationale: Countering Regional Threats

This approval stems from strategic response to rival nations’ growing naval capabilities, particularly in reference to North Korea’s new nuclear-capable submarine program, which was unveiled by Pyongyang earlier this year.

South Korean officials emphasized that this intention is to acquire nuclear-powered conventional submarines and not nuclear-armed ones for the primary purposes of surveillance and expanded patrol missions.

The enhanced stealth and speed of a nuclear-powered sub would enable the Republic of Korea Navy to drastically shift the balance in its anti-submarine warfare capability against threats that the existing fleet has difficulty tracking over long durations.

Economic And Diplomatic Interplay: Bilateral Investment

The technology transfer is intricately entwined with the wider bilateral economic and trade agreement. The proposed $350 billion for the US economy carried a lot of financial inducements for South Korea, with a sizable chunk of up to $150 billion aimed at easing the situation of American shipbuilding capability.

On social media, Trump has also been claiming that South Korea’s nuclear submarine will be constructed at a Philadelphia Shipyard owned today by a South Korean conglomerate.

The envisioned military cooperation is supposed to be complemented by the industrial and economic dimension, allowing sensitive defense transfers while extending benefits to US manufacturing and jobs.

Also Read: US Senate Ends Trump-Era Tariffs On Brazil, Sparking Fresh Debate Over America’s Global Trade Strategy

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 5:36 AM IST
QUICK LINKS