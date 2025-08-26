Trump Tower in North Korea? South Korean President’s Oval Office Banter Goes Viral

President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, on Tuesday asked for US President Donald Trump’s intervention in establishing peace in North and South Korea.

Lee Jae Myung jested with Trump, an avid golfer, that he was waiting for him to build a Trump tower in North Korea and play golf.

“Among the many world leaders I believe you are the only leader who has made such accomplishments. And I would like to mention that the only remaining divided nation in the world is the Korean peninsula, and I would like to ask for your role in establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula, so I look forward to your meeting with Kim Jong-Un and construction of Trump tower in North Korea and playing golf,” he said.

“I believe he [Kim Jong Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea] will be waiting for you,” the South Korean President said.

Trump hinted at a probable meeting with Kim Jong Un later this year.

“I’m meeting a lot of people. It’s hard to say that, but I’d like to meet him this year,” he said.

The South Korean leader said that Korea can also be a part of the shipbuilding and manufacturing industry.

“I believe that there is a taking place not only in the shipbuilding but also in the manufacturing industry, and I hope that Korea can be a part of that when it comes,” he said.

Lee Jae Myung added that the US is rapidly emerging as the ‘maker’ of peace around the world.

“One thing that I wanted to say to you is that America is known not as a keeper of peace but a maker of peace, it is emerging more evidently. Many in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East are coming to peace because of the role that you are playing,” he said.

Lee Jae Myung further said that Korea was able to attain growth through an alliance with the US.

“Korea was able to obtain economic growth through our ironclad alliance. Going forward, I hope to develop our eye alliance into a future-oriented alliance, not only to commit to today’s security but also to the economy and Science and technology,” he said.

“The Korean people have great expectations from you, Mr President,” he added.

“It’s an honour to be with you. I will say that Kim Jong-Un and I had a very good relationship, as you remember. And still do. When I came in, I didn’t know him; we had two summits, but we became very friendly. Respect, it was great respect,” Trump responded.

Trump further stated, “We’re going to have some very serious discussions about different things, including trade”.

Trump became the first US President to hold talks with a North Korean leader when he met with Kim in Singapore in 2018.

During his first term, he held two more meetings with Kim, but both sides ultimately walked away empty-handed after little progress was made on curbing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. Kyodo News reported.

With inputs from ANI

