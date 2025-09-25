Trump urges Turkey to stop buying Russian oil, again taunts Moscow as "paper tiger"

Washington, DC [US], September 25 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he wanted Turkey to stop buying oil from Russia as the war in Ukraine continues.

He made the remark during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House.

“I would like him to stop buying any oil from Russia, as Russia continues its rampage in Ukraine, and they have been fighting. They have lost millions of lives already, and for what, disgraceful,” Trump told reporters.

He added that Moscow’s economy was in a “terrible” state and accused President Vladimir Putin of prolonging the war unnecessarily.

Erdogan did not directly respond to the remark on Russian oil but underlined his commitment to strengthening Turkish-American ties.

Trump, however, emphasised that the Turkish leader could play a significant role in shaping the situation.

“They really respect Erdogan. I do, and I think he could have a big influence, if he wants to. Right now, he’s very neutral. He likes being neutral. So do I, like being neutral. But he’s somebody that, if he got involved, the best thing he could do is not buy oil and gas from Russia,” Trump further said.

The US President also expressed frustration over Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, noting that despite recent bombardments, Moscow had gained “almost no land” and called them “paper tiger.”

“With all of the heavy bombardment over the last two weeks, they’ve gained almost no land,” Trump said.

“And I’m not going to ever call anybody a paper tiger, but Russia spent millions and millions of dollars in bombs, missiles, ammunition and lives, their lives, and they’ve gained virtually no land.”

Earlier this week, Trump referred to Russia as a “paper tiger” on his Truth Social account.

He wrote, “Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years, a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like “a paper tiger.”

After that, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov countered that “Russia is not a tiger. Russia is more associated with a bear. Paper bears do not exist, and Russia is a real bear,” reported CNN.

Trump further added that he would like to see Erdogan help bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. “I can tell you that President Erdogan is very respected by both of them, everybody respects Erdogan,” he said. “I think he could have a big influence if he wants to.”

The US President also noted that talks were continuing on a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“We had a great meeting the other day at UNGA, as you know, and I think we’re close to getting some kind of a deal done,” he said, adding that securing the release of hostages remained a priority.

Trump is also scheduled to meet Pakistan’s Prime Minister later in the day as part of a series of bilateral engagements. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.