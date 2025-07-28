Home > World > Wildfires Threaten Turkey’s Fourth-Largest City Of Bursa as Europe Battles Heatwave

Widespread wildfires are threatening Bursa, Turkey's fourth-largest city, as southern Europe faces blazes from Greece to Bulgaria. Over 3,500 evacuated in Turkey as multiple regions declared disasters. High temperatures and strong winds are fuelling the infernos, disrupting homes, livestock and wildlife.

Wildfires rage across southern Europe, fueling threats in Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria. (Photo: X/@AJEnglish)
Wildfires that erupted weeks ago intensified overnight around Turkey’s fourth-largest city of Bursa, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Sunday. Blazes were seen around the dense forests in the hilly areas that cast a fiery hue over eastern suburbs. An estimated total of about 3,515 people were evacuated from villages northeast of the city as 1,900 firefighters fought the flames across 3,000 hectares, the report said, adding that a firefighter succumbed to heart attack, and a water tanker crash killed one and left two others injured.

Crisis Across Multiple Provinces

Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli confirmed that crews tackled 84 wildfires nationwide in a single day. Regions like Karabuk, where fires have raged since Tuesday, saw nearly 1,839 residents being evacuated. Fires also spread in Kahramanmaras, where wind concerns raised fears of multiple flares and reignition.

Opposition MP Orhan Saribal described the scenes as “an apocalypse.” As dawn broke, weakened winds offered some hope, but the landscape appeared largely charred, the report further said.

Record Heat and Rising Death Toll

Extreme weather has been linked to the blazes as Turkey recorded a historic high of 50.5 °C in Sirnak province, with several July records shattered. At least 15 people have reportedly died this month, including ten volunteer responders in a fire in Eskisehir, as reported by the AP. Authorities are investigating, with legal action under way against 97 suspects across 33 provinces.

Greece Faces Flames, Evacuations Authorised

Across the Aegean, Greece battled fires in southwest regions and Kythera island, following destruction in an Athens suburb. Temperatures soared past 38 degree celsius, prompting evacuations in Kryoneri, where police helped move 27 residents. Smoke inhalation injured locals as barns on Evia island suffered heavy livestock losses.

Bulgaria Gripped by Widespread Fires

In Bulgaria, valleys along its borders with Greece and Turkey saw fires fanned by brisk winds. The government declared worst-hit areas as disaster zones. Fire officials reported 236 active wildfires. Reinforcements, including EU-supplied aircraft, were deployed from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, Hungary, and Sweden. In Strumyani, flames forced firefighters backward, and soldiers evacuated villagers in Tran region near Serbia.

ALSO READ: Why Is Europe Facing A Surge In Wildfires In 2025? Explained

