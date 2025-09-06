Two Killed After Plane Crashes Near Denver Airport

At least two people were killed on Friday after a small plane crashed near Centennial Airport in suburban Denver, officials confirmed.

South Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson Brian Willie reveals that the Beech BE35 aircraft went down in the parking lot of an industrial office park, erupting into flames that threatened a nearby building and diesel-powered generators. Firefighters were pressed into service and quickly contained the blaze.

Crash Followed Takeoff Clearance

Air traffic control audio captured by LiveATC.net revealed the plane had been cleared for takeoff moments before the crash. Another pilot soon reported smoke and confirmed the aircraft had gone down southeast of the airfield.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash. (Inputs from The Associated Press)

