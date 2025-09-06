LIVE TV
Two Killed After Plane Crashes Near Denver Airport

Two Killed After Plane Crashes Near Denver Airport

Two killed as small plane erupts in flames near suburban Denver airport, narrowly missing nearby buildings.

Representational Image (Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 6, 2025 00:54:27 IST

At least two people were killed on Friday after a small plane crashed near Centennial Airport in suburban Denver, officials confirmed.

South Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson Brian Willie reveals that the Beech BE35 aircraft went down in the parking lot of an industrial office park, erupting into flames that threatened a nearby building and diesel-powered generators. Firefighters were pressed into service and quickly contained the blaze.

Crash Followed Takeoff Clearance

Air traffic control audio captured by LiveATC.net revealed the plane had been cleared for takeoff moments before the crash. Another pilot soon reported smoke and confirmed the aircraft had gone down southeast of the airfield.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash. (Inputs from The Associated Press)

ALSO READ:  Plane Crash at Montana Airport Sparks Fireball, All Four Survive

Tags: Centennial Airport, denver airport, plane crash

Two Killed After Plane Crashes Near Denver Airport

