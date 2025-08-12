LIVE TV
Home > World > Plane Crash at Montana Airport Sparks Fireball, All Four Survive

Plane Crash at Montana Airport Sparks Fireball, All Four Survive

A plane has crashed at Kalispell Airport and hit parked plane; 2 minor injuries, no fatalities.

The pilot and passengers of the plane managed to come out of it safely
The pilot and passengers of the plane managed to come out of it safely

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 12, 2025 06:17:50 IST

A single-engine plane with four people inside it crashed in the process of landing in Montana at the Kalispell City Airport. The plane struck a parked aircraft which resulted in large fire, reports said.

The plane hit the runway around 2 p.m. when the incident occurred and sparked a huge fire that quickly spread to grass close to it before it was extinguished by firefighters. Reportedly, the plane struck into another aircraft parked at the airport.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio and Fire Chief Jay Hagen confirmed that no one was aboard the second plane. All four passengers and the pilot of the landing plane survived. Two passengers sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the airport.

Witnesses described the plane crash-landing near the runway’s end before crashing into the parked plane, triggering a huge fireball. Despite the flames, the pilot and passengers managed to escape safely.

The airport located in Kalispell City is city-owned and small in size. Reports say the city’s population is close to 30,000.

(This is a developing story)

