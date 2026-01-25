UK Deploys Typhoon Fighter Jets Armed With Missiles To Qatar Amid Iran Tensions, What Can These War Machines Do? Check Top Features Here

UK and US fighter jets are heading to the Middle East, just as a US carrier strike group closes in on the region. It’s a clear sign the allies are stepping up their military presence with tensions running high around Iran.

UK deploys Typhoon fighter jets armed with missiles

The UK’s Royal Air Force, working with Qatar in the joint No. 12 Squadron, has sent Eurofighter Typhoon jets to the Gulf. At the same time, US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles have flown out from the UK and landed in Jordan.

Their arrivals line up with the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, which is leaving the Pacific and making its way toward the Middle East.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said on January 22 that 12 Squadron, the joint RAF-Qatar Typhoon unit, has deployed in a defensive role under the UK-Qatar Defence Assurance Agreement.

✈️ ❗️❗️Four Eurofighter Typhoon fighters from the joint UK–Qatar 12th Fighter Squadron have been deployed to Qatar. The deployment is attributed to rising regional tensions. The aircraft arrived in Qatar for “defensive purposes,” coinciding with an increased concentration of… pic.twitter.com/CqkpAbiC2f — NSTRIKE (@NSTRIKE1231) January 25, 2026

The MoD says this is all about “regional tensions.” The deployment builds on years of UK-Qatar cooperation, like joint flying training in the UK with Hawk and Typhoon jets. 12 Squadron has been to Qatar before for training and exercises, including EPIC SKIES and SOARING FALCON, both aimed at making the two countries’ air forces work better together and boost regional security.

Defence Secretary John Healey put it this way: “Qatar and the UK are close partners with historic defence ties going back decades. This partnership bolsters the national security of both our nations and supports stability in the Gulf region.”

He says this latest deployment builds on those shared goals, with Typhoon jets from the joint squadron helping defend the area.

The timing lines up with the UK government’s recent £500 million plan to upgrade the RAF’s Typhoon fleet shoring up its place at the heart of Britain’s combat air power.

F-15E Strike Eagles sent by the US

Meanwhile, the US has sent a dozen F-15E Strike Eagles (plus spares and tanker support) out of RAF Lakenheath. US Central Command confirmed their arrival with photos. Open-source data and flight activity suggest the jets went to Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, a longtime US operations hub in Jordan. That base already hosts a mix of US aircraft, including a detachment of A-10C Thunderbolt IIs.

F-15Es have been in Jordan for years, but the number of jets arriving now, along with extra tankers and C-17 cargo planes, points to a bigger buildup not just a routine rotation.

USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier also spotted leaving South China Sea

On top of all this, the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group got the order to leave the South China Sea and head toward the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.

The carrier’s bringing a full air wing: F-35C Lightning IIs, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, and E-2D Hawkeyes. That’s a big boost for US strike, electronic warfare, and air defence options. Its escorting cruisers and destroyers add plenty of missile defence and firepower, too.

So far, there’s no sign of US bombers heading for Diego Garcia, so the current setup looks focused on flexibility and deterrence, not prepping for an immediate attack.

President Trump, speaking on Air Force One this week, said the US is “watching Iran very closely” as a “big force” moves into the region.

He described a “massive fleet” heading for the Gulf. Trump said he’d “rather not see anything happen,” but he made it clear the US military is shifting its assets with Iran in mind, keeping the pressure on while leaving options open.

What can these mean machines do? Check top features of RAF Typhoons

Back in 2021, Typhoons launched their first Storm Shadow missile strikes in northern Iraq and dropped Paveway IV bombs over Syria during Operation Shader. That was a big moment, showing just how far this aircraft could go in real combat.

The Typhoon FGR4 isn’t just a one-trick pony. With its multi-role setup and a huge selection of weapons, it tackles all kinds of targets. It’s built to stay in the fight for hours, loaded up with everything from air-to-surface missiles to smart bombs.

BREAKING; UK DEPLOYS TYPHOON FIGHTER JETS TO QATAR AMID IRAN TENSIONS Four Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jets from the joint UK-Qatar No. 12 Squadron have been deployed to Qatar at Doha’s request as regional tensions rise, reinforcing defensive posture in the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/2d41Q1N66I — Intel Net (@IntelNet) January 25, 2026

Here’s what it’s packing: there’s an internal 27mm Mauser cannon, plus a mix of air-to-air missiles—ASRAAM, Meteor, AIM-120 AMRAAM and bombs like the Enhanced Paveway II and IV. For ground strikes, it carries Storm Shadow and Brimstone missiles, which gives it serious punch.

Right now, the Royal Air Force flies the Typhoon FGR4—a fast, super-agile, fourth-generation jet that handles everything from intense dogfights to Quick Reaction Alert duties. Even in 2026, it’s still the backbone of the RAF’s front-line defense.

Let’s get into the details.

For agility, the Typhoon goes with a canard-delta wing and a digital fly-by-wire system. The jet’s designed to be a bit unstable on purpose, which actually helps it pull off wild manoeuvres at any speed, subsonic or supersonic. Two Eurojet EJ200 afterburning engines push it past Mach 2, or about 1,550 mph. It’s got “supercruise” too meaning it can break the sound barrier without guzzling fuel on afterburners. The ceiling? 55,000 feet.

The airframe is mostly carbon fiber, making it 30% lighter than traditional builds and harder to spot on radar.

On the tech front, the Typhoon uses the Captor-E AESA radar, and the RAF’s already moving over to the even sharper ECRS Mk2.

For sneakier missions, it’s got the PIRATE infrared sensor, letting pilots pick up targets without letting anyone know they’re there. The cockpit’s all about keeping pilots in control there’s HOTAS (Hands-on Throttle and Stick) paired with voice commands, so you don’t have to take your hands off anything mid-fight. The Striker helmet display beams crucial info right onto the visor, so if you can look at it, you can target it.

Weapons-wise, the Typhoon hauls up to 9,000 kg across 13 hardpoints. There are Meteor, ASRAAM, and AMRAAM missiles for air combat.

For ground targets, it carries Brimstone 2, Paveway IV laser-guided bombs, and Storm Shadow cruise missiles. The 27mm Mauser cannon is always on board. For defense, the Praetorian system jams, warns, and protects the jet from incoming threats all around.

