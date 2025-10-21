UK's Bunzl maintains annual outlook after quarterly sales climb

Oct 21 (Reuters) – British business supplies distributor Bunzl maintained its annual outlook on Tuesday after posting a rise in third-quarter sales and a moderation in margin declines compared with the first half, following moves to address market pressures. (Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

