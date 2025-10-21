LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Aditya Chopra operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Aditya Chopra operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Aditya Chopra operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Aditya Chopra
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Aditya Chopra operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Aditya Chopra operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Aditya Chopra operation sindoor Mohammad Rizwan Diwali 2025 Date Time Ind vs Aus odi donald trump Aditya Chopra
LIVE TV
Home > World > UK's Bunzl maintains annual outlook after quarterly sales climb

UK's Bunzl maintains annual outlook after quarterly sales climb

UK's Bunzl maintains annual outlook after quarterly sales climb
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 12:07:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UK's Bunzl maintains annual outlook after quarterly sales climb

Oct 21 (Reuters) – British business supplies distributor Bunzl maintained its annual outlook on Tuesday after posting a rise in third-quarter sales and a moderation in margin declines compared with the first half, following moves to address market pressures. (Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 12:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Squirrel Media To Buy 100% Of Grupo Green Shark

Big Relief For Indians: Trump Government Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee, Exempts Students And Workers

BRIEF-Vietnamese tech firm FPT Jan-Sept pretax profit up 17.6% y/y at $362 mln

JAPAN LOWER HOUSE STARTS VOTING FOR NEXT PRIME MINISTER

UPDATE 7-WTA 500, Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

LATEST NEWS

No Diwali Bonus, No Toll Collection: Agra-Lucknow Expressway Toll Workers Let Vehicles Pass Free For 10 Hours In Protest

Blue Jays manager Schneider excited to represent Canada in World Series matchup with Dodgers

WWE Raw October 20 Highlights: Seth Rollins Vacates Title, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee Win Tag Gold

UK's Bunzl maintains annual outlook after quarterly sales climb

Inspired by Thatcher, Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first female premier

Govardhan Puja 2025: From Delhi to Mumbai, Check City-Wise Timings and Ritual Schedule

Govardhan Puja 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

PM Modi’s Deepavali Message: Bharat Upholds Dharma, Avenge Of Injustice Marks Spirit Of Operation Sindoor

Is Mohammad Rizwan’s Pro Palestine Stance Linked To His Captaincy Exit, Mike Hesson Behind Sacking?

Analysis-China's consumer subsidy scheme needs a rethink

UK's Bunzl maintains annual outlook after quarterly sales climb

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UK's Bunzl maintains annual outlook after quarterly sales climb

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UK's Bunzl maintains annual outlook after quarterly sales climb
UK's Bunzl maintains annual outlook after quarterly sales climb
UK's Bunzl maintains annual outlook after quarterly sales climb
UK's Bunzl maintains annual outlook after quarterly sales climb
QUICK LINKS