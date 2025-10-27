LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-BAE Systems expects to recognise $6.17 billion from UK-Turkey Eurofighter jet deal

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 22:27:10 IST

(Adds details throughout) Oct 27 (Reuters) – British defence group BAE Systems said on Monday it expects to recognise 4.6 billion pounds ($6.17 billion) from a UK government deal in which Turkey bought 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets. As part of the deal, BAE will manufacture airframe components, conduct final assembly of the aircraft and lead weapons integration activities in Lancashire, UK. The company said that the weapons package will be provided by European missile maker MBDA, in which BAE holds a 37.5% stake. ($1 = 0.7451 pounds) (Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 10:27 PM IST
