TRENDING |
Home > World > UPDATE 1-Trilogy Metals says key permits re-issued for Alaska mining road

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 16:41:19 IST

(Adds details throughout) Oct 24 (Reuters) – Canadian miner Trilogy Metals said on Friday key federal permits have been re-issued for a planned road in northwest Alaska that would support future mining projects. U.S.-listed shares of Trilogy Metals rose over 8% in premarket trade. The permits, granted by U.S. agencies including Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Land Management, follow a recent presidential order to restore approvals originally given in 2020. The 211-mile (340 km) access road is located in the Ambler mining district in Alaska which is rich in domestic supplies of copper and other minerals. "The road will provide access to a mining district that has the potential to strengthen the United States' ability to secure domestic supplies of copper and other critical minerals," Trilogy CEO Tony Giardini said. Earlier this month, the White House had announced a $35.6 million investment in Trilogy Metals, making the U.S. government a 10% shareholder in the miner. The investment included warrants to purchase an additional 7.5% stake. Trilogy, a key developer in the Ambler district, operates a joint venture there with Australia's South32. (Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 4:41 PM IST
