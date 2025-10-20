LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-US FDA approves Glaukos' new eye therapy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 16:49:02 IST

(Adds details throughout) Oct 20 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new eye therapy from Glaukos Corp, giving patients a less painful option to treat a progressive condition that can severely affect vision, the company said on Monday. The approval makes the therapy, called Epioxa, the first FDA-cleared treatment that does not require removal of the eye's outer protective layer, known as the corneal epithelium. Epioxa was approved to treat keratoconus, a condition in which the cornea thins and changes shape over time, making vision blurry and increasing the risk of blindness. Glaukos said it expects Epioxa to be commercially available in the first quarter of 2026. (Reporting by Kamal Choudhury and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Leroy Leo)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 4:49 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS