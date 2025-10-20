UPDATE 1-US FDA approves Glaukos' new eye therapy

(Adds details throughout) Oct 20 (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new eye therapy from Glaukos Corp, giving patients a less painful option to treat a progressive condition that can severely affect vision, the company said on Monday. The approval makes the therapy, called Epioxa, the first FDA-cleared treatment that does not require removal of the eye's outer protective layer, known as the corneal epithelium. Epioxa was approved to treat keratoconus, a condition in which the cornea thins and changes shape over time, making vision blurry and increasing the risk of blindness. Glaukos said it expects Epioxa to be commercially available in the first quarter of 2026. (Reporting by Kamal Choudhury and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Leroy Leo)

