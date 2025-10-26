LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 17-NHL Standings

UPDATE 17-NHL Standings

UPDATE 17-NHL Standings
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 09:25:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 17-NHL Standings

Oct 26 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NHL games on Saturday Atlantic Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Montreal Canadiens 7 3 0 36 30 14 2. Detroit Red Wings 6 3 0 30 29 12 3. Florida Panthers 5 5 0 25 28 10 4. Buffalo Sabres 4 4 1 27 27 9 5. Ottawa Senators 4 4 1 31 35 9 6. Toronto Maple Leafs 4 4 1 31 33 9 7. Boston Bruins 4 6 0 32 35 8 8. Tampa Bay Lightning 2 4 2 22 27 6 Metropolitan Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. New Jersey Devils 7 1 0 31 19 14 2. Pittsburgh Penguins 6 2 1 32 24 13 3. Carolina Hurricanes 6 2 0 31 22 12 4. Washington Capitals 6 3 0 27 21 12 5. New York Islanders 4 3 1 30 28 9 6. Philadelphia Flyers 4 3 1 23 21 9 7. Columbus Blue Jackets 4 4 0 25 25 8 8. New York Rangers 3 4 2 21 21 8 Central Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Utah Mammoth 7 2 0 34 22 14 2. Colorado Avalanche 5 1 3 30 22 13 3. Winnipeg Jets 6 2 0 28 19 12 4. Chicago Blackhawks 4 2 2 25 20 10 5. Nashville Predators 4 3 2 24 29 10 6. Dallas Stars 4 3 1 25 28 9 7. St. Louis Blues 3 4 1 24 33 7 8. Minnesota Wild 3 5 1 23 33 7 Pacific Division W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Vegas Golden Knights 5 1 2 30 23 12 2. Seattle Kraken 4 2 2 22 23 10 3. Anaheim Ducks 4 3 1 29 29 9 4. Edmonton Oilers 4 3 1 24 25 9 5. Los Angeles Kings 3 3 3 26 32 9 6. Vancouver Canucks 4 5 0 25 28 8 7. San Jose Sharks 1 5 2 23 37 4 8. Calgary Flames 1 7 1 16 34 3 Sunday, October 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Colorado Avalanche at New Jersey Devils (1700/1700) Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning (2100/2100) San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild (2200/2200) Utah Mammoth at Winnipeg Jets (2200/2200) Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks (2300/2300) Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators (2300/2300) New York Rangers at Calgary Flames (0000/0000) Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks (0200/0200) Monday, October 27 schedules (EST/GMT) St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins (2300/2300) Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators (2330/2330) Tuesday, October 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (2200/2200) Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs (2200/2200) Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes (2230/2230) Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres (2245/2245) Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers (2300/2300) New York Islanders at Boston Bruins (2315/2315) Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators (2345/2345) Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild (0000/0000) Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (0015/0015) Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars (0030/0030) Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks (0045/0045) New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche (0100/0100) Utah Mammoth at Edmonton Oilers (0130/0130) New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks (0200/0200) Montreal Canadiens at Seattle Kraken (0230/0230) Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (0300/0300) Wednesday, October 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets (2330/2330) Thursday, October 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins (2300/2300) Calgary Flames at Ottawa Senators (2300/2300) Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers (2300/2300) Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning (2300/2300) New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (2330/2330) Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild (0000/0000) Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues (0000/0000) Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets (0000/0000) New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers (0100/0100) New Jersey Devils at San Jose Sharks (0200/0200) Detroit Red Wings at Los Angeles Kings (0230/0230)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 9:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

From the USA to Ireland: 7 Countries That Celebrate Halloween Like No Other

‘Peace Talks Or Open War’ Pakistan Minister Warns Afghanistan

Trump headlines ASEAN summit, Thailand-Cambodia to sign ceasefire deal

USTR GREER: WE'RE GETTING TO SPOT WHERE LEADERS WILL HAVE A PRODUCTIVE MEETING

TCU holds off late rally to edge West Virginia in Morgantown

LATEST NEWS

Japan, US to ink tech MOU during Trump's Tokyo visit, Nikkei says

Japan, US to ink tech MOU during Trump's Tokyo visit, Nikkei says

Crypto in 2025: What Investors Should Know Before Buying

JD(U) Expels 11 Leaders, Including Shailesh Kumar, Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Mutual Funds vs Stocks: Where Should You Put Your Money This Festive Season?

US-China talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review, US trade envoy says

Jharkhand Blood Bank Scandal, Five Children Suffering From Thalassemia Test HIV Positive

Yamamoto tosses complete game against Blue Jays as Dodgers even World Series

Stock Market Today: Here Are Top Triggers Set To Move The Indian Stock Market On Monday

USTR Greer says trade talks with China moving toward agreement for leaders to review

UPDATE 17-NHL Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 17-NHL Standings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 17-NHL Standings
UPDATE 17-NHL Standings
UPDATE 17-NHL Standings
UPDATE 17-NHL Standings

QUICK LINKS