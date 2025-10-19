LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aus vs Ind ODI Afghanistan news India vs Australia ODI Series bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Aus vs Ind ODI Afghanistan news India vs Australia ODI Series bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Aus vs Ind ODI Afghanistan news India vs Australia ODI Series bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Aus vs Ind ODI Afghanistan news India vs Australia ODI Series bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aus vs Ind ODI Afghanistan news India vs Australia ODI Series bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Aus vs Ind ODI Afghanistan news India vs Australia ODI Series bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Aus vs Ind ODI Afghanistan news India vs Australia ODI Series bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Aus vs Ind ODI Afghanistan news India vs Australia ODI Series bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 2-MLS Top Scorers

UPDATE 2-MLS Top Scorers

UPDATE 2-MLS Top Scorers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 09:04:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 2-MLS Top Scorers

Oct 19 (OPTA) – Top Scorers in the MLS on Sunday 1 L. Messi (Inter Miami CF) 29 2 D. Bouanga (Los Angeles) 24 S. Surridge (Nashville SC) 4 A. Dreyer (San Diego) 19 5 Evander (Cincinnati) 18 D. Joveljić (Sporting KC) P. Musa (Dallas) 8 E. Choupo-Moting (NY Red Bulls) 17 H. Cuypers (Chicago) A. Martínez (New York City Football Club) 11 T. Baribo (Philadelphia) 16 H. Mukhtar (Nashville SC) M. Ojeda (Orlando City SC) D. Rossi (Columbus) B. White (Vancouver FC) 16 K. Denkey (Cincinnati) 15 P. Zinckernagel (Chicago)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 9:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

After goal-line stand in OT, Mason Shipley’s FG lifts No. 21 Texas over Kentucky

Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to Fresh Ceasefire After Deadly Airstrikes Kill Afghan Cricketers, Escalating Border Tensions | What We Know

UPDATE 6-Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation

UAB stuns No. 22 Memphis in Alex Mortensen’s coaching debut

Charlotte FC's win vs. Philadelphia Union marred by Wilfried Zaha's red card

LATEST NEWS

River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba

UPDATE 2-MLS Top Scorers

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s First Interview After Test Retirement, Opens Up About Life, Cricket In Australia & Comeback Excitement

Nexperia says Chinese unit operating as usual as tensions with the Netherlands run high

India Vs Australia 1st ODI Weather Update: Will Rain Disrupt Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Comeback As India Bat First?

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Charlotte FC's win vs. Philadelphia Union marred by Wilfried Zaha's red card

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

NHL Standings

UPDATE 2-MLS Top Scorers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 2-MLS Top Scorers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 2-MLS Top Scorers
UPDATE 2-MLS Top Scorers
UPDATE 2-MLS Top Scorers
UPDATE 2-MLS Top Scorers
QUICK LINKS