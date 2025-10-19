LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal India vs Australia ODI Series Dhanteras Viral Video benjamin netanyahu bengaluru New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 6-Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation

UPDATE 6-Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation

UPDATE 6-Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 07:49:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 6-Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation

* Hamas says it will hand over two more bodies on Saturday * US alleges that Hamas plans ceasefire violation * Hamas has released all 20 living hostages to Israel * Rafah crossing has been largely shut since May 2024 (Adds details from State Department statement in paragraphs 3-4, background in paragraph 8) By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Maayan Lubell CAIRO/JERUSALEM, Oct 18 (Reuters) – The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed until further notice, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, adding its reopening will depend on Hamas handing over the bodies of deceased hostages as the two sides continued to trade blame over ceasefire violations. Netanyahu's statement came shortly after the Palestinian embassy in Egypt announced that the Rafah crossing, the main gateway for Gazans to leave and enter the enclave, would reopen on Monday for entry into Gaza. Netanyahu's government and Hamas have been trading blame over violations of the U.S.-mediated ceasefire for days. Late Saturday in Washington, the State Department said it had received "credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza." The State Department said the planned attack against Palestinian civilians would be a "direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement." "Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire," the department said in a statement, without providing further details. Trump had said he would consider allowing Israeli forces to resume fighting in Gaza if Hamas fails to uphold its end of the ceasefire deal that he brokered. Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The militant group has launched a security crackdown in urban areas vacated by Israeli forces, demonstrating its power through public executions and clashes with local armed clans. DISPUTE OVER AID, RETURN OF BODIES Hamas, in a statement late on Saturday, said Netanyahu's decision "constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and a repudiation of the commitments he made to the mediators and guarantor parties." It also said the continued closure of the Rafah crossing would prevent the entry of equipment needed to search for and locate more hostage bodies under the rubble, and would thus delay the recovery and handover of the remains. Israel said it received two more bodies late on Saturday, meaning 12 out of 28 bodies have been handed over under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage deal agreed between Israel and Hamas last week. The war has caused a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, with nearly all inhabitants driven from their homes, a global hunger monitor confirming famine and health authorities overwhelmed. The dispute over the return of bodies, and shipments of life-saving humanitarian aid, underlines the fragility of the ceasefire and still has the potential to upset the deal along with other major issues that are included in U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war. As part of the deal, Hamas released all 20 living Israeli hostages it had been holding for two years, in return for almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees and convicted prisoners jailed in Israel. FORMIDABLE OBSTACLES TO PEACE But Israel says that Hamas has been too slow to hand over the bodies of deceased hostages it still holds. The militant group says that locating some of the bodies amid the vast destruction in Gaza will take time. The deal requires Israel to return 360 bodies of Palestinian militants for the deceased Israeli hostages and so far it has handed over 15 bodies in return for each Israeli body it has received. Rafah has largely been shut since May 2024. The ceasefire deal also includes the ramping up of aid into the enclave, where hundreds of thousands of people were determined in August to be affected by famine, according to the IPC global hunger monitor. After cutting off all supplies for 11 weeks in March, Israel increased aid into Gaza in July, scaling it up further since the ceasefire. Around 560 metric tons of food had entered Gaza per day on average since the U.S.-brokered truce, but this was still well below the scale of need, according to the U.N. World Food Programme. Formidable obstacles to Trump's plan to end the war still remain. Key questions of Hamas disarming and how Gaza will be governed, the make-up of an international "stabilization force" and moves towards the creation of a Palestinian state have yet to be resolved. (Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi, additional reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher and Menna Alaa El-Din, and Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Maayan Lubell, Alex Dziadosz, Hatem Maher and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Diane Craft and Nick Zieminski)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 7:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Charlotte FC's win vs. Philadelphia Union marred by Wilfried Zaha's red card

NHL Standings

UPDATE 44-NCAAF Results

SMU stays perfect in ACC with win over Clemson

Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000

LATEST NEWS

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

India Vs Australia ODI Match 1 Probable Playing 11: Strengths And Weaknesses

When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS On TV & Online? Complete Schedule, Match Timing & More

Novo Nordisk hires US pharma veteran as Trump pricing pressure mounts

HP Famous Diwali Diya Ad Turns Real: UP Police Win Hearts After Buying All Diyas From An Old Lady, WATCH

Burqa Ban Law Passed In Portugal: Burqa And Niqab Banned In Public, Fine Up To €4,000

UPDATE 9-Premier League Summaries

Felix nets hat-trick as Al Nassr cruise past Al Fateh

Thousands Protest Against Trump’s Policies Across US And Europe

UPDATE 6-Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 6-Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 6-Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation
UPDATE 6-Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation
UPDATE 6-Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation
UPDATE 6-Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation
QUICK LINKS