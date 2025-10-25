UPDATE 7-Championship Results

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Championship on Saturday (start times are BST) Coventry City (3) 3 Watford (0) 1 Ipswich Town (0) 1 West Bromwich Albion (0) 0 Portsmouth (0) 0 Stoke City (0) 1 Blackburn Rovers v Southampton in play Bristol City (1) 1 Birmingham City (0) 0 Derby County v Queens Park Rangers in play Hull City (0) 1 Charlton Athletic (0) 1 Middlesbrough (0) 1 Wrexham (1) 1 Millwall (1) 1 Leicester City (0) 0 Sheffield Wednesday (0) 1 Oxford United (2) 2 Swansea City (1) 2 Norwich City (1) 1

