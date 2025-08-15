Upper East Side Manhattan Apartment Fire: What We Know About The Gas Explosion, Injuries, And FDNY Response

Manhattan Upper East Side Apartment Building Fire: A major fire broke out Friday morning at a seven-story apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, leading to a large-scale emergency response.

Manhattan Upper East Side Apartment Building Fire Details

According to the NBC New York reports, firefighters responded to East 95th Street, between First and Second Avenue, around 10 a.m. Witnesses say they heard a loud explosion before they could see flames and heavy smoke cupoming from the building.

“I was hearing an explosion in my building just right across from the fire, and looked out and saw all the smoke in the skies,” said Joann Sowma to Daily Mail.

Footage of the scene has appeared on social media showing the NYC firefighters struggling against heavy flames surrounding the building. The videos also showed thick black smoke coming into the Manhattan sky. Over 100 firefighters and EMS workers from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) were on the scene and to douse the fire.

Manhattan Upper East Side Apartment Building Fire Cause

According to ABC 7, the third-alarm fire was triggered by a buildup of gas in the building’s basement. The building’s superintendent, who was in the basement at the time, suffered a minor injury and is receiving treatment. The FDNY confirmed to Daily Mail that three firefighters also sustained minor injuries.

Black ops: NYC 🚨Multiple reports confirm that a large fire, which some witnesses described as a loud “explosion,” broke out on the rooftop of a seven-story residential building at 305 E. 95th Street in Manhattan’s Upper East Side around 10 am. Thick black smoke was seen… pic.twitter.com/WsegGDUmD8 — WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) August 15, 2025

What Are Officials Saying?

Kaz Daughtry, Deputy Mayor of New York City for Public Safety, urged residents and commuters to steer clear of the vicinity while emergency crews worked.

“A 3-alarm fire at 305 E 95th St has over 140 New York City Fire Department (FDNY) & EMS personnel on scene. Amazing job by your first responders as they continue to work to secure the area. This is an active incident—avoid the area and follow official channels for updates,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Fire on the Upper East Side 95th St bet 2nd & 3rd #ues #nyc pic.twitter.com/dFYHn6khun — Jimmy Chen (@JimmyCsaid) August 15, 2025

Several residents took to social media to describe the fire’s impact. One person posted on Reddit, “On 90th and 3rd and the smell of burning is quite strong.”

