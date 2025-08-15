LIVE TV
Upper East Side Manhattan Apartment Fire: What We Know About The Gas Explosion, Injuries, And FDNY Response

A massive fire erupted Friday morning at a seven-story apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, prompting a large-scale FDNY response. Witnesses reported a loud explosion moments before thick smoke filled the skyline. Officials confirmed gas buildup in the basement triggered the blaze, injuring residents and firefighters.

Gas buildup sparks major Upper East Side apartment fire in Manhattan, injuring residents and firefighters, FDNY says. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 15, 2025 23:31:16 IST

Manhattan Upper East Side Apartment Building Fire: A major fire broke out Friday morning at a seven-story apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, leading to a large-scale emergency response.  

Manhattan Upper East Side Apartment Building Fire Details

According to the NBC New York reports, firefighters responded to East 95th Street, between First and Second Avenue, around 10 a.m. Witnesses say they heard a loud explosion before they could see flames and heavy smoke cupoming from the building.

“I was hearing an explosion in my building just right across from the fire, and looked out and saw all the smoke in the skies,” said Joann Sowma to Daily Mail.

Footage of the scene has appeared on social media showing the NYC firefighters struggling against heavy flames surrounding  the building. The videos also showed thick black smoke coming into the Manhattan sky. Over 100 firefighters and EMS workers from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) were on the scene and to douse the fire.

Manhattan Upper East Side Apartment Building Fire Cause  

According to ABC 7, the third-alarm fire was triggered by a buildup of gas in the building’s basement. The building’s superintendent, who was in the basement at the time, suffered a minor injury and is receiving treatment. The FDNY confirmed to Daily Mail that three firefighters also sustained minor injuries.  

What Are Officials Saying?

Kaz Daughtry, Deputy Mayor of New York City for Public Safety, urged residents and commuters to steer clear of the vicinity while emergency crews worked.  

“A 3-alarm fire at 305 E 95th St has over 140 New York City Fire Department (FDNY) & EMS personnel on scene. Amazing job by your first responders as they continue to work to secure the area. This is an active incident—avoid the area and follow official channels for updates,” he wrote in a Facebook post.  

Several residents took to social media to describe the fire’s impact. One person posted on Reddit, “On 90th and 3rd and the smell of burning is quite strong.”

