Home > World > Suspicious White Powder Triggers Evacuation At 26 Federal Plaza, NYC Mayor Eric Adams Speaks Out

The building at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan was evacuated Thursday after suspicious white powder was found on the ninth floor. Hazmat teams and federal agencies are investigating, with no injuries reported. Mayor Eric Adams and city officials are closely monitoring the situation.

26 Federal Plaza evacuated in NYC after suspicious white powder found; investigation ongoing, no injuries reported. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 15, 2025 05:46:36 IST

The building at 26 Federal Plaza in lower Manhattan was evacuated on Thursday following reports of suspicious white powder. According to Fox 5, citing the New York Fire Department, the envelopes containing the unknown substance were discovered on the ninth floor.  

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Shares Details

Kaz Daughtry, New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, confirmed the incident on X, stating, “our teams and federal partners are investigating an incident at 26 Federal Plaza. I have personally briefed @nycmayor Adams and The Deputy Mayor for Administration Camille Joseph Varlack in regard to the circumstances.”  

Mayor Eric Adams provided further updates on the situation, writing on X, “New Yorkers, I have been preliminarily briefed on the matter unfolding at 26 Federal Plaza.”  

He added that envelopes containing white powder were found but emphasized that no injuries have been reported so far.  

What Is Inside The Envelopes?

Daughtry advised the public to exercise caution, tweeting, “the investigation is ongoing. Expect increased presence and temporary closures. Please avoid the area and follow official channels for verified updates.”  

Mayor Adams also noted that test results on the envelope’s contents are pending, with federal agencies actively involved in the investigation. Hazmat teams from the New York Fire Department are on-site to ensure the safety of everyone in and around the building.  

26 Federal Plaza Houses Several Federal Agencies

26 Federal Plaza houses several federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, and contains ICE detention facilities. A federal judge recently ordered the Trump administration to “immediately improve conditions” at the holding facility, directing ICE to limit capacity, maintain cleanliness, and provide sleeping mats for detainees.  

Court filings revealed that detainees had complained about a lack of basic hygiene products such as soap and toothbrushes, being fed inedible food described as “slop,” and enduring “the horrific stench” of sweat, feces, and urine.  

The building also accommodates the FBI’s New York field office and the immigration court, and has become central to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.  

