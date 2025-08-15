LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump vs Newsom: What Is Redistricting And Why Has It Sparked A Political Battle In California?

Trump vs Newsom: What Is Redistricting And Why Has It Sparked A Political Battle In California?

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a special election on November 4 for voter approval of a mid-decade redistricting plan. Newsom criticized Texas Republicans and President Trump for efforts to redraw congressional maps favoring Republicans. The proposal seeks to temporarily adjust California's districting process for upcoming elections while returning to the independent commission system after

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 15, 2025 03:30:48 IST

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will hold a special election on November 4 to seek voter approval for a mid-decade redistricting plan.

Texas Redistricting: Is Donald Trump Trying To Create More Republican-Leaning Districts?

In his announcement, Newsom criticized President Donald Trump and Texas Republicans for plans to redraw that state’s congressional map ahead of the 2026 elections, aiming to create more Republican-leaning districts.

Similar redistricting efforts are underway in Florida and Ohio, with Indiana and Missouri, both Republican-controlled, also discussing redistricting strategies.

“These efforts could yield Republicans nine or more additional seats, potentially bolstering their House majority of 219-212, even as Trump’s approval rating faces pressure in a cycle that may favor Democrats,” analysts noted.

What is Newsom’s Redistricting Proposal For California?

California has currently an independent redistricting commission which is in place to reduce partisan influence in the drawing of congressional and state legislative maps.

Newsom’s proposal would allow voters to approve a measure creating a new mid-decade map-drawing process. This proposal would take effect for House elections in 2026, 2028, and 2030. The state would aterard return to the commission-led system in time for maps ahead of 2032 elections.

“We will affirm our commitment to the state independent redistricting after the 2030 census, but we’re asking the voters for their consensus to do mid-decade redistricting,” Newsom said. He did not specify how many districts he hopes to shift from Republican-leaning to Democratic-leaning.

So What Exactly is Redistricting?

Redistricting is the process of drawing the boundaries of electoral districts. This process is for both the Congress and state legislatures, within each state.

The US Census Bureau, after every ten years, reports the results of the Decennial Census of Population and Housing to Congress. Based on this, population-based reapportionment among states of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives is undertaken.

This ensures representation is aligned with current population distribution. States must then redraw district boundaries to maintain roughly equal constituent populations.

While the US Constitution specifies the process of reapportionment, it provides less detail on redistricting itself. Article 1, Section 4 states, “the Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.”

