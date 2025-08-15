Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him

Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s Democratic nominee for mayor, is finally getting some big names by his side after being sidelined as a fringe rising politician in the struggling party.

Now, in a turn of events, former President Barack Obama reached out to Mamdani, following the socialist candidate’s decisive victory in the June primary.

Barack Obama Congratulates Zohran Mamdani, Gives Advice

According to the New York Times, Obama congratulated Mamdani and “offered him advice about governing and discussed the importance of giving people hope in a dark time.”

Mamdani won the Democratic primary for mayor over former Governor Andrew Cuomo. He will now face Cuomo, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and other candidates in the November general election.

Democratic Party Support for Zohran Mamdani

The former president remains highly popular within the Democratic Party. His private outreach to Mamdani contrasts with hesitancy from New York congressional leaders such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who have not fully endorsed the Democratic socialist.

Obama is savvy. He understands what other corporate Democrats don’t, which is that since Mamdani is going to win, the best strategy is to try to co-opt him. pic.twitter.com/i48F732vas — Nathan J Robinson (@NathanJRobinson) August 14, 2025

Mamdani’s policy proposals include free buses and childcare, government-run grocery stores, and anti-Israel rhetoric. While these positions have concerned Republicans and moderate Democrats, his liberal base has propelled him to the forefront of the race, and he remains favored to win in November.

What Barack Obama’s Support For Zohran Mamdani Means For the Democratic Party

Although Obama has not publicly endorsed Mamdani and has remained largely out of the spotlight since the 2024 presidential election, New York-based Democratic strategist Max Burns told the Washington Examiner that word of Obama’s conversation with Mamdani may signal a shift within the Democratic establishment.

“Obama doesn’t make decisions lightly,” Burns said. “If he’s comfortable letting his name be linked to Mamdani so directly, it’s a good indication that we should expect some more establishment names to come out for Mamdani in the coming weeks.”

Mamdani’s communications director, former Obama White House aide Jeffrey Lerner, welcomed reports of the former president’s outreach.

“Much like my former boss, Zohran embodies thoughtful leadership, moral courage, and a unique ability to inspire hope in those who’ve been left behind by politics as usual,” Lerner told the New York Times.

