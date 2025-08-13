LIVE TV
Zohran Mamdani's Surprising Connection To WWE! Here's How

Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How

Zohran Mamdani's association hit the spotlight following a fun filled social media post amid WWE athlete Sami Zayn and rekindled video of him being overwhelmed with enthusiasm at AEWs Grand Slam in 2021.

In contrast to individuals who put on such political acts, Mamdani's involvement in the wrestling culture does not appear to be a phoney or a case of political theatre.

Published: August 13, 2025 03:07:58 IST

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate running to become the next mayor of New York City, has provided a very peculiar twist to his public image, an apparent liking toward pro wrestling. Although the US President Donald Trump is a legendary WWE Hall of Famer, another old time wrestling connection is much less obvious yet equally compelling to Mamdani.

What is this connection?

This relationship has been developing in recent times, with WWE star Sami Zayn, a fan fave who has enjoyed inring success and work in the mid card of WWE tagging X (formerly Twitter) with “I am in NYC, where you at @ZohranKMamdani?”. Mamdani clapped back within seconds, telling Zayn to slide into his DMs. Even though the conversation was playful, it demonstrated how the mayoral candidate is comfortable socializing with the wrestling fraternity.

How did it all start?

There has to be more to the story though. In a video resurfaced recently in 2021, Mamdani is seen watching the Grand Slam by AEW at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, in particular, the old school bout between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega enthusiastically. Well away in the general section, Mamdani joined the throng, cheering and dancing to the theme song playing, the legendary Cult of Personality by CM Punk and this action only made him people favorite more in the wrestling community.

Gen-z coded politician?

These peeks give us the picture of a politician not being seen in front of the cameras only but fitting well in the world of wrestling and sharing this world and culture. Zohran was born in Uganda in 1991 to filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani and came to the US when he was a child. He started as a foreclosure counselor to the tenants and got involved in politics and currently a member of the New York State Assembly and candidate to become the mayor. Mamdani is creating a bend in the tradition of heartfelt pop culture and leftist politics. He is not just a quirky side note when it comes to wrestling fandom; that many touching, human layer is one that his fandom tangentially implicates.

Also Read: Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?

