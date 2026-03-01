US Consulate in Karachi Attacked: Pakistani Protesters Storm Premises, Set Building on Fire After Khamenei’s Death| Watch Scary Videos

Hundreds of protesters in Karachi stormed the U.S. Consulate on Sunday, breaking windows and setting parts of the building on fire in anger over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Demonstrators clashed with security forces outside the diplomatic mission as unrest spread, reflecting rising anti-American sentiment linked to the broader Middle East conflict following Tehran's confirmation of Khamenei's death.







Several Injured, Traffic Halted in Karachi

As per GeoTV, law enforcement agencies, including police and Rangers, have intensified security in the area to prevent further violence and ensure public safety

Traffic movement in the area was severely affected due to the protest, with authorities closing the road from Sultanabad leading towards Mai Kolachi, causing significant traffic congestion. As per Karachi Traffic Police, vehicle diversions also took place.

Israeli-US strikes into Iran resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. The strikes, which have been labelled by the Israeli Defence Forces as Operation Roaring Lion, come after months of close and joint planning with the U.S. Armed Forces, IDF’s Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said in a video message on Sunday.

He added, “Our mission could not be clearer. The IDF will continue to act to remove emerging threats against Israel because the price of an action is too high

Khamenei Death: Protests Emerge in Jammu and Kashmir

Hundreds of Kashmiri Shia Muslims on Sunday demonstrated against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in Israeli and US strikes.

Protesters raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, expressing solidarity with Iran and condemning the attack. A protestor told ANI, “Today, our beloved leader, Ali Khamenei, was brutally martyred…. Yes, this mourning procession is going on peacefully in the city centre.”

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Shia community people protest outside the United Nations Military Observer Group HQ after the death of Iranian Supreme Commander Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/9SBOQLdlTV — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026







The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Trump Vows To Use ‘Force That Has Never Been Seen Before’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday delivered a new warning to Iran after Tehran claimed it would retaliate against the United States and Israel following the death of Supreme Leaer Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump cautioned that any attack targeting American or Israeli interests would be met with an overwhelming and unprecedented response.

Posting on X Trump said, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before. They better not do that, however, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before.”

Trump’s latest warning follows statements from Iranian officials indicating they plan to retaliate forcefully for earlier strikes. The US president has consistently defended American military action described as an immediate threat from Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities.

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media. The country’s Supreme Leader’s office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic’s history.

