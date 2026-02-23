LIVE TV
Home > World > US To Stop Collecting Illegal Trump Tariffs After Big Supreme Court Ruling – Will Donald Trump Face $175 Billion Refund Fallout After Major Policy Blow?

Days after the US Supreme Court struck down tariffs, the US Customs and Border Protection announced it will halt collections. The move comes even as Trump introduces a fresh 15% global tariff under a separate authority, creating confusion for importers.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 23, 2026 12:55:09 IST

Days after the U.S. Supreme Court declared Trump tariffs illegal, the American Customs and Border Protection agency said it will halt collections of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT) on Tuesday. 

The agency said in a message to shippers on its Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) that it will de-activate all tariff codes associated with President Donald Trump’s prior IEEPA-related orders as of Tuesday.

Tariff Collection Halt Amid Donald Trump’s New 15% Global Tariff

The IEEPA tariff collection halt coincides with Trump’s imposition of a new, 15% global tariff under a different legal authority to replace the ones struck down by the Supreme Court on Friday.

CBP gave no reason why it was continuing to collect the tariffs at ports of entry days after the Supreme Court’s ruling, and its message offered no information about possible refunds for importers.

The message noted that the collection halt does not affect any other tariffs imposed by Trump, including those under the Section 232 national security statute and the Section 301 unfair trade practices statute.

“CBP will provide additional guidance to the trade community through CSMS messages as appropriate,” the agency said.

Will US Refund$175 Billion To US Companies?

Reuters reported on Friday that the Supreme Court decision made more than $175 billion in U.S. Treasury revenue generated by the IEEPA tariffs subject to potential refunds, based on an estimate by Penn-Wharton Budget Model economists. Their estimate from a ground-up forecasting model showed that IEEPA-based tariffs were generating more than $500 million per day in gross revenue.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 12:53 PM IST
