Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds

As the UAE continues to deal with regional tensions following the US-Israel-Iran conflict, airport and airline operations across the country are slowly returning to normal.

However, Emirates has suspended all flights to and from Dubai until further notice due to continuing airspace restrictions in the region.

In recent days, airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah have managed thousands of flights while operating under enhanced safety protocols. Major airlines, including Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, IndiGo, flydubai, have also begun restoring limited flight schedules.

Dubai Airport Flights

Between March 2 and 5, Dubai Airports handled more than 1,140 flights over a span of 84 hours at Dubai International Airport and AI Maktoum International Airport.

This included over 500 departing flights to more than 80 countries, providing over 105,000 available seats for passengers.

Eithad Airways Flight Schedule

Eithad Airways restarted a limited commercial flight schedule from March 6, 2026, operating services between Abu Dhabi and several major international destinations.

Passengers with existing bookings will be reaccommodated at the earliest opportunity while tickets continue to be available through etihad.com.

Air India, AI Express Flight Schedule

In a statement, Air India Express said it will operate 43 flights across West Asia on March 7, in coordination with Air India.

These services will connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras AI Khaimah, and Sharjah with major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and others.

The airline also announced additional non-scheduled flights on March 7 to assist stranded passengers. It said priority will be given to travellers who already have bookings with Air India or Air India Express.

IndiGo Flight Schedule

The IndiGo airline stated that it will operate flights to five destinations in the Middle East on March 7, 2026, aimed at assisting passengers, subject to safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals.

The flights will operate to Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport, Fujairah International Airport, RAF Akrotiri Airport, and Sharjah International Airport.

IndiGo Extended Free Cancellation For Flights

Meanwhile, IndiGo said in a travel advisory posted on X that it has extended free cancellation waivers until March 31, 2026, due to the continuing volatile situation in the Middle East.

The airline announced a full waiver on cancellations for travel to and from the Middle East and Istanbul until March 31, 2026. Passengers can check the latest IndiGo flight status updates on the airline’s official website, while IndiGo’s Customer Contact Centre is available at +91 124 6173838 for assistance.

How to Get Refund For AirIndia, AI Express, Qatar Airways Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Air India has announced that passengers holding tickets issued on or before March 4, 2026, for travel scheduled between February 28 and March 8, 2026, can reschedule their flights to India within one month of the original travel date without paying additional charges or fare differences.

Passengers are advised to submit rebooking or cancellation requests through the airline’s website (airindia.com) or contact the 24×7 customer support helpline.

Meanwhile, Air India Express said passengers booked to travel from any situation in the UAE can rebook their flights without extra charges on additional commercial services operation from any UAE airport to destinations across India.

For Qatar Airways, passengers with confirmed bookings between February 28 and March 15, 2026, are eligible for free date changes within 14 days of the original travel date or a refund of the unused ticket value.

Travellers can check the latest updates on travel advisories at qatarairways.com/travelalerts.