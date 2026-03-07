Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump afghan taliban defence minister Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace happy womens day 2026 asif merchant free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
Home > World > Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds

Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds

Emirates has suspended all flights to and from Dubai until further notice due to continuing airspace restrictions in the region.

Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare. Representational Image
Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare. Representational Image

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 7, 2026 13:51:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds

As the UAE continues to deal with regional tensions following the US-Israel-Iran conflict, airport and airline operations across the country are slowly returning to normal. 

However, Emirates has suspended all flights to and from Dubai until further notice due to continuing airspace restrictions in the region. 

In recent days, airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah have managed thousands of flights while operating under enhanced safety protocols. Major airlines, including Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, IndiGo, flydubai, have also begun restoring limited flight schedules. 

You Might Be Interested In

Dubai Airport Flights 

Between March 2 and 5, Dubai Airports handled more than 1,140 flights over a span of 84 hours at Dubai International Airport and AI Maktoum International Airport. 

This included over 500 departing flights to more than 80 countries, providing over 105,000 available seats for passengers. 

Eithad Airways Flight Schedule 

Eithad Airways restarted a limited commercial flight schedule from March 6, 2026, operating services between Abu Dhabi and several major international destinations. 

Passengers with existing bookings will be reaccommodated at the earliest opportunity while tickets continue to be available through etihad.com

Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds

Air India, AI Express Flight Schedule 

In a statement, Air India Express said it will operate 43 flights across West Asia on March 7, in coordination with Air India. 

These services will connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Muscat, Ras AI Khaimah, and Sharjah with major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, and others. 

The airline also announced additional non-scheduled flights on March 7 to assist stranded passengers. It said priority will be given to travellers who already have bookings with Air India or Air India Express. 

IndiGo Flight Schedule 

The IndiGo airline stated that it will operate flights to five destinations in the Middle East on March 7, 2026, aimed at assisting passengers, subject to safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals. 

The flights will operate to Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport, Fujairah International Airport, RAF Akrotiri Airport, and Sharjah International Airport. 

IndiGo Extended Free Cancellation For Flights

Meanwhile, IndiGo said in a travel advisory posted on X that it has extended free cancellation waivers until March 31, 2026, due to the continuing volatile situation in the Middle East. 

The airline announced a full waiver on cancellations for travel to and from the Middle East and Istanbul until March 31, 2026. Passengers can check the latest IndiGo flight status updates on the airline’s official website, while IndiGo’s Customer Contact Centre is available at +91 124 6173838 for assistance. 

How to Get Refund For AirIndia, AI Express, Qatar Airways Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi 

Air India has announced that passengers holding tickets issued on or before March 4, 2026, for travel scheduled between February 28 and March 8, 2026, can reschedule their flights to India within one month of the original travel date without paying additional charges or fare differences. 

Passengers are advised to submit rebooking or cancellation requests through the airline’s website (airindia.com) or contact the 24×7 customer support helpline. 

Meanwhile, Air India Express said passengers booked to travel from any situation in the UAE can rebook their flights without extra charges on additional commercial services operation from any UAE airport to destinations across India. 

For Qatar Airways, passengers with confirmed bookings between February 28 and March 15, 2026, are eligible for free date changes within 14 days of the original travel date or a refund of the unused ticket value. 

Travellers can check the latest updates on travel advisories at qatarairways.com/travelalerts

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 1:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Air India Dubai FlightsAir India Express UAE FlightsAir India Refund Dubai FlightsDubai Abu Dhabi Flights UpdateDubai Airport FlightsDubai International Airport FlightsEmirates Flights SuspendedEtihad Flight Schedulehome-hero-pos-10IndiGo Free Cancellation Middle EastIndiGo Middle East FlightsMiddle East flight disruptionsMiddle East Travel AdvisoryUAE Airport Operations UpdateUAE Airspace RestrictionsUAE Flight Cancellation WaiverUAE Flight Operations NewsUAE Flights UpdateWest Asia Flight Update

RELATED News

Iran Signals De-Escalation: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Tehran Will Stop Attacking Neighbours, Apologises for Recent Strikes

World War 3 Fears Rise: US To Launch ‘Biggest Bombing Campaign’ On Iran Tonight, Donald Trump Set To Devastate Tehran’s Missile Launchers, Factories

‘If Kabul Is Attacked, Response Will Be In Islamabad’: Afghan Taliban Defence Minister Issues Stark Warning To Pakistan Amid Rising Border Tensions

What Happened At Dubai International Airport? Minor Incident Reported As US-Israel-Iran War Escalates — Check Details

Iran Earthquake Today: 4.1 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Bandar Abbas Amid Escalating US-Iran-Israel Conflict

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Seen Introducing Mahieka Sharma to Gautam Gambhir in Viral Video – BCCI Rule Broken?

Vehicles Set On Fire, Roads Blocked As Massive Protest Erupts In Delhi’s Uttam Nagar After 26-Year-Old Man Killed In Holi Clash | WATCH

Didn’t Like The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro? From Realme 16 Pro To Google Pixel 9a, Here Are 5 Best Alternatives

Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds

T20 World Cup 2026 Final Ceremony: From Ricky Martin to Falguni Pathak – Full List of Performers

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 Tickets, Hotels, Dates, Eligibility Revealed, Plan Your Epic Festival Adventure Before It Sells Out Fast!

Who Is Madhu Raju? TikToker Deletes Instagram After Facing Backlash For Dancing At World War II Memorial In Washington; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Diyvang People Need a Platform, Not Gifts” – Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi

Telangana TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Download Class 10 Admit Card at bse.telangana.gov.in

Great News for India? ICC Picks Richard Illingworth, Alex Wharf as Umpires for IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds
Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds
Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds
Emirates Suspends Dubai Flights Indefinitely Amid ‘Minor Incident’ Scare- Check IndiGo, Air India, AI Express Schedule, Rebooking, Refunds

QUICK LINKS