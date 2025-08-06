US Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Attempt to Shift $4 Billion in Disaster Funds

A federal judge has halted the Trump administration’s effort to reallocate $4 billion meant for disaster mitigation projects, in a ruling that came after 20 Democrat-led US states filed a lawsuit, arguing that the move could jeopardise American infrastructure and emergency preparedness across the country, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US District Judge Richard G Stearns in Boston granted a preliminary injunction, blocking the Trump administration’s plans.

What the Program is

The funding in question belongs to the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The initiative was created to help US cities and states strengthen their infrastructure to better withstand natural disasters, right from flooding to wildfires.

The program has funded projects like upgrading electrical grids, building levees, and relocating water treatment facilities, especially in rural and vulnerable areas.

How the States Are Reacting

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell said in a statement that she would keep fighting to ensure “communities can adequately prepare for natural disasters,” as reported by AP.

The states argued that Congress had specifically allocated the funds for the BRIC program and that FEMA’s attempt to redirect them was unconstitutional. In their July filing, they warned that the mere threat of losing this money was already putting projects at risk of being cancelled, downsized or delayed.

They also pointed out the larger implications, reportedly saying, “By proactively fortifying our communities against disasters before they strike… we will reduce injuries, save lives, protect property, and, ultimately, save money that would otherwise be spent on post-disaster costs.”

What the Court Decided

Judge Stearns ruled in favour of the states, writing, “There is an inherent public interest in ensuring that the government follows the law, and the potential hardship accruing to the States from the funds being repurposed is great.”

He added that the BRIC program is “designed to protect against natural disasters and save lives.”

FEMA’s Stance

FEMA had previously said in April that the federal agency was ending the program, but later backtracked, stating it was only “evaluating” whether to end or revise it. Judge Stearns, however, noted that FEMA had cancelled new funding opportunities and told stakeholders not to expect new funds — moves he reportedly described as “inching towards a fait accompli.”

FEMA also argued in court that an injunction could hurt its ability to respond to emergencies. In response, the judge said the agency could return to court to access the funds “should a disaster of unprecedented proportions occur.”