Home > World > Why Is US Relocating Nuclear Weapons To UK After 20 Years?

Why Is US Relocating Nuclear Weapons To UK After 20 Years?

The United States has relocated nuclear weapons to the UK for the first time in two decades, marking a significant shift in NATO’s nuclear posture in Europe. Open-source analysts tracked a US Air Force aircraft flying from New Mexico to RAF Lakenheath, signaling the weapons’ return. Neither government has officially confirmed the move, adhering to longstanding policies of ambiguity.

US moves nuclear weapons to UK after 20 years, tracked by analysts; neither US nor UK confirms the deployment. Photos/X.
US moves nuclear weapons to UK after 20 years, tracked by analysts; neither US nor UK confirms the deployment. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 29, 2025 15:48:24 IST

US has relocated its nuclear weapons to UK for the first time in twenty years, as a part of NATO’s nuclear presence in Europe, according to reports.

What Are Open-Source Analysts Saying About US Nuclear Presence in UK?

According to open-source analysts tracking military flights, an aircraft was observed departing from Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and was bound for the Royal Air Force (RAF) base at Lakenheath, located in eastern England. 

Kirtland Air Force Base is the headquarters of the US Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, a major storage facility for America’s nuclear arsenal.

Also Read: Who Was Didarul Islam? NYPD Officer Killed Protecting New Yorkers In Midtown Manhattan Mass Shooting

Neither US nor UK have confirmed the developments in accordance with the long-standing UK and NATO policy of neither confirming nor denying the presence of nuclear weapons at specific sites.

RAF Lakenheath And The History Of US Nuclear Weapons in UK

Speculation about whether RAF Lakenheath might once again house U.S. nuclear weapons has circulated for years. The base was a key site for American nuclear weapons deployment for several decades until 2008.

In 2023, the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) noted that US military budget documents “strongly” suggested that the Air Force intended to reestablish its nuclear weapons mission in the UK RAF Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, known as the “Liberty Wing,” which has undergone substantial upgrades in recent years.

What Does Presence of US Nuclear in UK Mean?

The FAS warned that if the US relocates nuclear weapons back to the UK, it would represent a departure from decades of policy that emphasized a southern focus for European nuclear deployments following the Cold War’s conclusion.

Flight tracking data confirms a USAF C-17 cargo aircraft departed Albuquerque on July 16, flying over 10 hours to RAF Lakenheath, and then returned to the US two days later.

William Alberque, former head of NATO’s nuclear non-proliferation center, told The Times that “it looks like it went to England, dropped off those weapons and then it went back to regular operations in the US”

Also Read: MAYDAY : Munich Bound United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Suffers Engine Failure After Takeoff From Washington

Tags: natonuclear weaponsus news

RELATED News

Boss Lets Staff Take 30-Min ‘Masturbation Breaks’ Every Day, Says It Boosts Mood, Focus And Creativity
Palestinian Man Linked to Oscar-Winning Documentary Shot Dead by Israeli Settler
Who Was Gautam Santhos? Indian National From Kerala Killed In Deer Lake, Canada Plane Crash
MAYDAY: Munich Bound United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner Suffers Engine Failure After Takeoff From Washington
Gaza Faces Famine: Germany Moves to Deliver Aid, Signals Possible Pressure on Israel

LATEST NEWS

Gautam Gambhir’s Fiery Response to The Oval Pitch Curator: ‘F*** Off, Go Report Whatever You Want…’ – Video Inside
Blue Jays Face Uncertainty as George Springer Injury Clouds Trade Deadline Plans
Kamlesh Kant Chaudhary
Ram Prasad Yadav: One Win, Many Runs—Inside The RJD Veteran’s Political Playbook
Aditya Infotech IPO Opens Today: Can This Tech Firm Be The Most Underrated Market Debut?
Deion Sanders Sparks Dating Rumors with Karrueche Tran Amid Cancer Recovery Reveal
Why Did The Encounter Happen Yesterday Only? Akhilesh Yadav Questions On The Coincidence Of Pahalgam Encounter A Day Ahead of Parliament Sesson
Barcelona’s New Away Kit And Kobe Bryant: Football Meets NBA
Who Is Veena Paswan? The Little-Known AJVD Candidate Who Is Contesting From Pipra SC, Forfeited Her Deposit In 2005 Elections
Why Did Sonakshi Sinha’s Brother Blame Saiyaara For Nikita Roy’s Box Office Failure?
Why Is US Relocating Nuclear Weapons To UK After 20 Years?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Is US Relocating Nuclear Weapons To UK After 20 Years?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Is US Relocating Nuclear Weapons To UK After 20 Years?
Why Is US Relocating Nuclear Weapons To UK After 20 Years?
Why Is US Relocating Nuclear Weapons To UK After 20 Years?
Why Is US Relocating Nuclear Weapons To UK After 20 Years?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?