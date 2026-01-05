LIVE TV
Home > World > US Bullying India Again? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Threat Over Russian Oil, Says ‘We Can Raise Tariffs’

US Bullying India Again? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Threat Over Russian Oil, Says ‘We Can Raise Tariffs’

US President Donald Trump has warned of further tariff hikes on Indian imports over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The threat comes amid ongoing trade talks, reviving tensions after Washington earlier doubled tariffs to 50%.

Trump warns India of higher US tariffs over Russian oil imports, reviving trade tensions despite ongoing negotiations. Photo: X.
Trump warns India of higher US tariffs over Russian oil imports, reviving trade tensions despite ongoing negotiations. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 5, 2026 07:47:51 IST

US Bullying India Again? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Threat Over Russian Oil, Says ‘We Can Raise Tariffs’

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that Washington could further increase tariffs on Indian imports if New Delhi does not cooperate on what he described as the “Russian oil issue.” The remarks were made during a public address and were reported by news agency Reuters.

“We could raise tariffs on India if they don’t help on Russian oil issue,” Trump was quoted as saying, signalling renewed pressure on New Delhi even as trade negotiations between the two countries continue.

India’s Russian Oil Imports And Earlier Tariff Hike By Trump

Trump’s comments refer to India’s continued oil trade with Russia, a practice that his administration has long opposed. The issue was earlier cited as the justification for doubling tariffs on Indian imports to 50% in August 2025.

The latest warning suggests that the US could escalate trade measures further if it believes India has not taken steps to reduce or end its Russian oil purchases.

Also Read: UK and France Carry Out Joint Strike on ISIS Weapons Bunker in Syria- How the Operation Unfolded and What Comes Next

Trump Makes U-Turn After Saying PM Modi Assured Him Of No Russian Oil Buy

The US President’s remarks come months after he publicly claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would stop buying Russian oil.

“There will be no oil. He’s not buying oil,” Trump had said in October, just weeks after the 50% tariffs came into effect.

However, India had firmly denied the assertion, stating that no such conversation had taken place between Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

India’s Consistent Position On Russian Oil Purchases

Despite sustained pushback from the Trump administration on the Russian oil issue, India has consistently maintained that its energy policies are driven by market availability and the needs of Indian consumers.

New Delhi has argued that its purchasing decisions are guided by economic considerations rather than political pressure.

Trump’s latest comments could add fresh strain to India-US diplomatic relations, which have already faced turbulence following the tariff hikes.

However, a brief thaw in ties was observed after the imposition of tariffs. At the time, Trump said he would “always be friends” with Prime Minister Modi and referred to a “special relationship” between the two countries.

Also Read: After Venezuela, Is Greenland the Next Target? Trump’s National Security Claim and Katie Miller’s Viral ‘Soon’ Post Spark Global Alarm

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 7:47 AM IST
US Bullying India Again? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Threat Over Russian Oil, Says ‘We Can Raise Tariffs’

