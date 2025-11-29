US Suspends Afghan Visas and All Asylum Applications After Fatal White House Shooting: Trump Tightens Migration Rules

US Now Suspends Afghan Visas, All Asylum Applications After Fatal Shooting Near White House

Thinking about filing an asylum application in the US right now? You may want to pause, because the Trump administration just did exactly that. Following the shocking shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington DC, USCIS director Joseph Edlow announced a complete stop on all asylum decisions. Yes, all. Every single nationality.

According to Edlow, the freeze will stay in place “until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible”. Translation: nothing moves until the government double-checks absolutely everything.

USCIS officers haven’t been asked to drop their work entirely, just to tiptoe carefully up to the point where a decision would normally be made… and then stop. Imagine doing your homework, reaching the last answer, and being told, “Hold on. Don’t write that final line yet.”

So for now, asylum cases are stuck in bureaucratic limbo, waiting for the green light that no one knows when will come.

Trump Pledges To ‘Permanently Pause Migration’

If you thought Thanksgiving was solely about turkeys and gratitude, then President Donald Trump had something else in mind for his holiday message. He boldly proclaimed that the US would “permanently stop migration” from all so-called “third world countries.” Yes, permanently. Feel free to read that again, not once but twice.

According to Trump, refugees are the main cause of what he labels as “social dysfunction in America,” and the country is in dire need of a “full recovery” period. If you are among those wondering what exactly the country needs to recover from, you are in good company. Millions of readers, and more than a few experts, are asking the same question.

This controversial pledge has already drawn criticism from the United Nations, which reminded the US of its international obligations. Meanwhile, legal analysts are preparing for the inevitable courtroom battles.

So get ready, whether you support it or not, this migration halt is set to be one of the major policy conflicts of Trump’s second term.

Tougher Immigration Measures Announced

Wednesday’s fatal attack has led to a rapid series of decisions tightening US immigration policies:

Mass deportations of undocumented migrants

Drastic reduction in refugee admissions

Plans to end birthright citizenship

Suspension of all immigration requests from Afghans pending new vetting rules

Re-examination of green cards issued to migrants from 19 countries listed in a previous White House proclamation

USCIS has not clarified what the re-examination process will involve.

UN And Legal Experts Rebuke

The United Nations has called on the United States administration to remain true to its commitments under the 1951 Refugee Convention, highlighting the importance of upholding international obligations in the protection of asylum seekers.

President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on migration drew criticism from legal professionals, including members of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, who described the statements as “scapegoating” of already vulnerable populations. They emphasized that the reasons behind the recent attack in Washington DC remain unclear and cautioned against attributing such incidents to any specific nationality or refugee group.

Observers stressed that migration policies should be guided by verified facts rather than broad generalizations.

Why The U.S. Is Tightening Asylum Rules

So, have you ever wondered about the reason behind the sudden halt of asylum applications by the U.S.? The answer is linked to a heartbreaking event in Washington DC, where National Guard members Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, were killed. The accused, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is an Afghan who arrived in the U.S. in 2021 through a special program for those who assisted the American military. He had previously worked with the CIA and was a member of the Kandahar Strike Force, where colleagues described him as a “sporty and jolly character”—though he reportedly had mental health issues.

He was granted asylum earlier this year, but his green card is still pending. After the shooting, he was taken into custody but is reportedly uncooperative. In response, the U.S. administration has suspended all asylum decisions and intensified migration vetting. The goal? To ensure that every entrant is thoroughly screened and national security is protected.

(With Inputs)

