Home > World > 'Used As Carpet': Outrage In Muslim World After Photos Emerge Alleging Epstein Laid Sacred Kaaba Kiswah On Floor – Check Pictures

'Used As Carpet': Outrage In Muslim World After Photos Emerge Alleging Epstein Laid Sacred Kaaba Kiswah On Floor – Check Pictures

Epstein files have triggered global outrage among Muslims over disturbing claims involving Islam’s holiest symbol. Documents allege that after sacred Kiswah pieces were shipped from Saudi Arabia directly to Jeffrey Epstein, he laid the Kaaba cloth on the floor. Muslims view the act as a grave desecration of one of Islam’s most revered religious symbols.

Epstein files claim he laid sacred Kaaba Kiswah on the floor after it was shipped from Saudi Arabia, sparking anger among Muslims worldwide. Photos: X.
Epstein files claim he laid sacred Kaaba Kiswah on the floor after it was shipped from Saudi Arabia, sparking anger among Muslims worldwide. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 9, 2026 13:00:00 IST

‘Used As Carpet’: Outrage In Muslim World After Photos Emerge Alleging Epstein Laid Sacred Kaaba Kiswah On Floor – Check Pictures

Epstein files have triggered widespread shock and anger among Muslims worldwide after reports that pieces of the sacred Kiswah of the Kaaba were shipped from Saudi Arabia to the United States and ended up in the possession of the convicted sex offender.

According to the documents, Epstein allegedly laid the holy cloth on the floor after receiving it. Muslims consider this act a profound desecration of one of Islam’s most revered symbols.

How Kiswa Was Transferred From Kaaba To Epstein via UAE-Linked Contacts

The revelations emerge from newly released Epstein files examined in a report by Middle East Eye, titled “Epstein files show Kaaba cloth pieces from Mecca shipped to him via UAE-linked contacts,” authored by Elis Gjevori.

The report states that the shipment of sacred Kaaba cloth was arranged through “contacts linked to the United Arab Emirates and delivered to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.” The documents are dated between February and March 2017.

Who Sent Kaaba Kiswa To Epstein?

The files show UAE-based businesswoman Aziza al-Ahmadi working alongside Abdullah al-Maari to organise the transfer of three pieces connected to the Kiswah. British Airways is cited as the logistics carrier used for the shipment.

“The documents, part of a growing cache of correspondence released under increased legal transparency demands, include detailed emails outlining how the cloth, normally a deeply revered religious artefact, was handled, packaged, and transported by air freight from Saudi Arabia to Florida via British Airways, before reaching Epstein’s residence in the US Virgin Islands.”

The allegations, if verified, would represent a severe exploitation of religious sanctity for personal connection and influence within a criminal enterprise.

What Is the Kiswah and Why Does It Matter For Muslims

The Kiswah is the black, gold-embroidered cloth that covers the Kaaba, located at the centre of Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Due to its iconic calligraphy, intricate designs, and the exceptional quality of materials used in its creation, the Kiswah is regarded as one of the most sacred objects in Islamic art, ritual, and worship. It is handled under strict protocols and treated with deep reverence.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 1:00 PM IST
‘Used As Carpet’: Outrage In Muslim World After Photos Emerge Alleging Epstein Laid Sacred Kaaba Kiswah On Floor – Check Pictures

