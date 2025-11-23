LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA Andheri africa delhi congress Google AI donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA Andheri africa delhi congress Google AI donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA Andheri africa delhi congress Google AI donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA Andheri africa delhi congress Google AI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA Andheri africa delhi congress Google AI donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA Andheri africa delhi congress Google AI donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA Andheri africa delhi congress Google AI donald trump 26 11 Mumbai attacks IND vs SA Andheri africa delhi congress Google AI
LIVE TV
Home > World > Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours

Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours

Second Lady Usha Vance sparked a wave of speculation on social media after being spotted without her wedding ring while visiting Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station with First Lady Melania Trump on November 19.

Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz.
Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 23, 2025 01:07:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours

Second Lady Usha Vance sparked a wave of speculation on social media after being spotted without her wedding ring while visiting Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station with First Lady Melania Trump on November 19. 

The appearance has reignited public curiosity about her marriage, which has been under scrutiny amid discussions about religion and past interations of Vice President JD Vance. Recently, Vance revealed that he would like his Indian-origin wife to follow Christianity, as their children are being raised as Christians. 

Usha Vance at Camp Lejeune With Melania Trump

The White House confirmed that Usha Vance and Melania Trump visited Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, where they interacted with students, educators, military families, and service members throughout the day. 

During the meeting, Usha Vance was seen without her wedding ring, which sparked a buzz on social media. 

Social Media Reaction 

One user commented, “Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune.” Another commented, “She is seemingly happier now than ever.” 



Third user commented, “JD VANCE’S WIFE LEAVES CROWD CONFUSED.” 



JD Vance and Erika Kirk Hug 

Charles Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, recent viral hug with Vice President JD Vance are also adding fuel to this speculation. Shortly after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Erika’s accelerated appointment as leader and a close, on-stage hug with Vance-where she remarked that she found “some similarities” to her deceased husband-set the online space afire. 

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 1:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Erika kirkjd vanceJD Vance erika kirkjd vance Usha Vance divorceMelania TrumpUsha VanceUsha Vance divorceUsha Vance wedding ring

RELATED News

Washington Records First Human Death Linked To H5N5 Bird Flu, Health Department Confirms

Strongest Passport In The World 2025: This Is World’s Most Powerful Passport, Where Does India Rank?

‘I’ll Go When You Go’: Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Donald Trump With Scathing On-Air Takedown | WATCH

Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Detained Just Days Before Beginning 27-Year Prison Term – What We Know

Watch: PM Modi, Italian PM Meloni Share Candid Moment At G20 Summit, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

‘Unhe darrna chahiye’: Shah Rukh Khan Honors 26/11, Pahalgam Attack & Delhi Blast Victims at Global Peace Honours 2025

India vs South Africa: This Unexpected Player to Take Over ODI Captaincy from Shubman Gill, Not Rishabh Pant or Rohit Sharma

Justice Surya Kant Prioritises Clearing 90,000 Pending Cases As He Prepares To Take Over As CJI

Row Over Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Super Over Snub Against Bangladesh A; India A Captain Jitesh Sharma Reveals Real Reason

Byju Raveendran To Appeal US Court’s $1 Billion Default Judgment, Calls Order ‘Misleading And Rushed’

Watch: Bolero Collides With Truck, Flips Mid-Air, And Lands Upright In Gorakhpur, Video Goes Viral

Mumbai Chemical Leak: One Dead, Two Critical After Andheri Industrial Unit Mishap

Congress To Hold ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’ Mega Rally On December 14 In Delhi

UP Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies After Jumping From 16th Floor Of Greater Noida Housing Society

What Is ‘Menstrual Masking’? Internet Horrified, Dermatologists Debunk The Period-Blood Skincare Trend: WATCH

Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours
Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours
Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours
Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours

QUICK LINKS