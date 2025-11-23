Usha Vance Without Wedding Ring Ignites Social Media Buzz, Sparks Split Rumours

Second Lady Usha Vance sparked a wave of speculation on social media after being spotted without her wedding ring while visiting Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station with First Lady Melania Trump on November 19.

The appearance has reignited public curiosity about her marriage, which has been under scrutiny amid discussions about religion and past interations of Vice President JD Vance. Recently, Vance revealed that he would like his Indian-origin wife to follow Christianity, as their children are being raised as Christians.

Usha Vance at Camp Lejeune With Melania Trump



The White House confirmed that Usha Vance and Melania Trump visited Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, where they interacted with students, educators, military families, and service members throughout the day.

During the meeting, Usha Vance was seen without her wedding ring, which sparked a buzz on social media.

Social Media Reaction

One user commented, “Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune.” Another commented, “She is seemingly happier now than ever.”

Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune. pic.twitter.com/NqRR9zMGYL — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 21, 2025







Third user commented, “JD VANCE’S WIFE LEAVES CROWD CONFUSED.”

🚨 JD VANCE’S WIFE LEAVES CROWD CONFUSED Second Lady Usha Vance recently made public appearances but people online instantly noticed something different in the photos. Side-by-side comparisons are now going viral, pointing out the same detail… and asking the exact same… pic.twitter.com/RH4zNrloDt — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) November 22, 2025







JD Vance and Erika Kirk Hug

Charles Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, recent viral hug with Vice President JD Vance are also adding fuel to this speculation. Shortly after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Erika’s accelerated appointment as leader and a close, on-stage hug with Vance-where she remarked that she found “some similarities” to her deceased husband-set the online space afire.