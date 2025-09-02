Valley Fire Erupts Near El Dorado Hills, Evacuations Ordered

A fast-moving vegetation fire broke out Monday afternoon near El Dorado Hills, forcing mandatory evacuations as firefighters scrambled to contain the flames.

Fire Burns 35 Acres With No Containment

Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit reported that the Valley Fire ignited around 1:30 pm in the area of Sweet Valley Road in Rescue, near El Dorado Hills. By 2:40 pm, the blaze had already consumed 35 acres with 0 per cent containment.

AlertCalifornia cameras captured plumes of smoke, while aircraft and ground crews were quickly deployed. The El Dorado Hills Fire Department shared a video showing flames burning dangerously close to homes on a hillside.

Evacuation Orders Issued

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in the following areas:

Sweet Valley Road and Hickok Road

Sands Road and Rough Road

Along Kanaka Valley Road

Residents are urged to evacuate toward Green Valley Road.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Placerville Library (345 Fair Lane, Placerville) to assist displaced residents. Officials stressed that during an evacuation order, residents must leave immediately due to imminent danger from the fire.

