Home > World > 'Very Cruel Attack On Jews': Israel Condemns Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting During Hanukkah Event That Killed 12

‘Very Cruel Attack On Jews’: Israel Condemns Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting During Hanukkah Event That Killed 12

At least 12 people, including children and a police officer, were killed, while 11 others sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. Israeli President Isaac Herzog strongly denounced the shooting, calling it a “cruel” attack aimed at Hanukkah celebrations. Addressing the gathering at his official residence, Herzog said that Jews in Sydney had been targeted by “vile terrorists” while they had gathered to light the first candle of Hanukkah.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 14, 2025 17:13:08 IST

‘Very Cruel Attack On Jews’: Israel Condemns Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting During Hanukkah Event That Killed 12

At least 12 people, including children and a police officer, were killed, while 11 others sustained injuries after gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, according to News AU. 

Police believe the attack was targeted at a Jewish Hanukkah gathering. Among those injured were two police personnel, officials said. 

Police sources said the assault appeared to be premeditated over several months and was aimed at a Chanukkah event being held at Bondi Beach Park, close to a children’s playground. 

Israel Condemns Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting

Speaking at an event in Jerusalem, Israeli President Isaac Herzog strongly denounced the shooting, calling it a “cruel” attack aimed at Hanukkah celebrations. Addressing the gathering at his official residence, Herzog said that Jews in Sydney had been targeted by “vile terrorists” while they had gathered to light the first candle of Hanukkah. 

He added that Israel has repeatedly warned the Australian government and urged it ot take decisive steps to counter the growing surge of antisemitism, which he said is increasingly affecting Australian society. 

What Happened During the Bondi Beach Shooting?

One of the victims, who was shot in the leg, said he took shelter inside the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club along with dozen others. He recalled hearing repeated “popping” sounds as people leapt over security barriers and fled to safety. 

Videos from the scene showed a bystander bravely confronting the suspected gunman and disarming him by snatching away the rifle, an action that may have saved multiple lives. 

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the attacker was firing from a grassy patch near the Campbell Parade car park when the civilian stepped in and stopped him. 

Who Are the Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting?

A name, Naveed Akram, has surfaced on the internet; however, it is yet to be verified by the officials. More details are awaited on the rest of the gunmen behind the mass shooting.

TV stations showed disturbing scenes of people on the ground, emergency crews racing to help. Police kept warning everyone to stay away while they tried to get control of the situation. 

What Is Hanukkah Festival? 

Hanukkah, also spelled, Chanukah, is an eight-day Jewish festival that celebrates the victory of the Jews over Greek-Syrian rulers and the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem more than 2,000 years ago.

