Home > World > "Visa-free entry is not meant for employment purposes": MEA issues advisory on fake job offers in Iran

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 20:19:10 IST

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday issued a stark warning to Indian citizens about the risks of travelling to Iran for employment purposes, despite a visa-free regime between the two countries.

In a weekly briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, MEA Official Spokesperson, highlighted that several Indian nationals have fallen prey to criminal gangs, being kidnapped upon arrival in Iran and held for ransom.

“There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for employment. Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release,” said Jaiswal.

According to the advisory, several of these scams have been linked to agents exploiting visa-free entry facilities. “It may be noted that the Government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes,” the MEA stressed, cautioning against intermediaries who offer visa-free travel for jobs or other reasons.

The visa-free entry is exclusively for tourism purposes, valid for 15 days once every six months, and doesn’t cover employment. Criminals are luring Indians with false promises of jobs, often collaborating with unscrupulous agents.

The ministry also reminded citizens that employment-related travel must be carefully verified to avoid falling prey to organised rackets. The alert comes amid growing concern over the rising number of job scams targeting Indian workers abroad.

The MEA has issued an advisory urging citizens to be cautious and avoid such offers. As of August 2025, Indians seeking employment in Iran are required to obtain emigration clearance, aimed at protecting workers from exploitation. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

