Was Lord Mountbatten A Child Abuser? Explosive Claims Against India’s Last Viceroy Who Oversaw Partition Resurface After Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was arrested on Thursday morning (UK time) on suspicion of misconduct in public office, becoming the first senior British royal in modern history to face arrest. He was later released from custody but remains under investigation, according to police.

The arrest marks a significant escalation in the controversy surrounding the younger brother of King Charles III, particularly after documents released by the US Department of Justice provided fresh details about his past contact with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Why Was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested?

Authorities said the arrest relates to allegations of misconduct in public office, a charge that involves the wilful abuse or neglect of powers associated with a public role. The police did not disclose the specific circumstances leading to the arrest, though Mountbatten-Windsor served as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Investigators are examining documents indicating that, while bound by confidentiality rules similar to those applied to UK government ministers, he remained in contact with Epstein during his tenure as trade envoy. The case continues to develop.

Historical Allegations Against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Uncle Lord Mountbatten

While the renewed scrutiny on Andrew dominates headlines, attention has also turned toward historical allegations involving his grand-uncle, Louis Mountbatten, commonly known as Lord Mountbatten.

Mountbatten served as the last Viceroy of India during independence and oversaw the Partition. Decades after his death, allegations emerged linking him to the Kincora Boys’ Home scandal, a child sexual abuse case involving an orphanage in Belfast, the capital of the United Kingdom-ruled Northern Ireland.

Former resident Arthur Smyth accused Mountbatten of molesting him twice in the 1970s when he was 11 years old. Smyth waived his anonymity to pursue legal action, seeking damages for assault and battery.

Mountbatten, often called “Uncle Dickie” within royal circles and considered a mentor to King Charles, was assassinated in 1979 when the Irish Republican Army bombed his yacht, killing him and three others. His death occurred about a year before the abuse scandal at Kincora became public.

What Was the Kincora Boys’ Home Scandal Involving Lord Mountbatten?

The Kincora Boys’ Home was established in 1958 by UK authorities to house vulnerable boys aged 15 to 18. It later became the centre of an organised child sexual abuse ring that came to public attention in 1980 following reporting by The Irish Independent.

Between 1980 and 1981, three staff members, William McGrath, Raymond Semple and Joseph Mains were charged and convicted for systematically abusing children in their care.

A later historical institutional abuse inquiry found that 39 boys had been assaulted at the home. Three men were imprisoned for the abuse of 11 boys. However, the inquiry did not find evidence that security agencies were involved.

Claims Linking Mountbatten to Kincora Boys’ Home Scandal

The earliest claims involving Mountbatten reportedly appeared in a 1944 FBI memo citing a confidential informant who alleged he had a “perversion for young boys.” The document contained no supporting evidence.

Public allegations connecting him to Kincora surfaced in 1990 when Robert Harbinson wrote in a Dublin magazine that Mountbatten, along with art historian Anthony Blunt, was part of an alleged network involved in sexual exploitation, including activities at country houses linked to Kincora.

More direct accusations emerged in 2022 when Smyth, one of the survivors, publicly claimed abuse by Mountbatten, according to a report by BBC. Smyth filed legal action against multiple authorities, including the Department of Health, the Secretary of State, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Business Services Organisation.

Despite survivor testimonies and claims by writers and journalists, no definitive evidence has been established proving Mountbatten sexually abused children.

